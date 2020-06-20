Breaking News

Reading stabbings: "Several dead" after attack in Forbury Gardens

There's a big police presence at the serious incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Picture: Twitter / Carlos Garcia Pascual

By EJ Ward

A number of people have been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing in a park in Reading town centre.

Sources have said that several people have died at Forbury Gardens but this has not been officially confirmed by police.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they arrested a man at the scene and he is currently in custody.

A statement from the force read: "Thames Valley Police has arrested a man following an incident of a stabbing which took place in Reading today.

"Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, Reading at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.

"Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.

"A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. There is a police cordon in place at Forbury Gardens and we would ask that the public avoid the area while officers are on scene.

"We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police."

Forbury Gardens is close to the train station in Reading Town Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Forbury Gardens is in the centre of Reading and close to the train station.

Videos posted on social media appear to show an air ambulance landing nearby.

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told reporters she saw the emergency vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Air Ambulances at Forbury Gardens, Reading. Picture: Twitter / Claire Gould

There is a heavy police presence outside Forbury Gardens. Picture: Twitter / Claire Gould

There are reports of multiple people being stabbed in a park, with distressing video on social media showing four people on the floor as they are helped by medics and police.

There is a huge police presence and at least two air ambulances have landed near the scene in Forbury Gardens in Reading, Berkshire, on Saturday evening.

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day. There is no suggestion the incident is related to the protest.

One of the organisers of today’s demo made a statement on Facebook: "I want to put this out for my family and friends so everyone knows myself and the organisers of the rally and everyone who attended today in support of BLM RDG are all okay."

Cordon tightens in central #Reading following multiple stabbing in #Forburygardens as police helicopter is deployed in search for perpetrators pic.twitter.com/DHSyJcuZUQ — Trinity G Francis (@TrinityGFrancis) June 20, 2020

Officers arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.



My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading.

"My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene."

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse wrote: "An horrific, dreadful incident. Deepest sympathies to all affected.”