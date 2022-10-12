'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens

By Chris Samuel

Paris Hilton has claimed she was sexually abused as a child while attending a boarding school in Utah.

Paris, 41, has claimed that while she was at the school for troubled teenagers, she was 'forced' to undergo cervical examinations which were performed by boarding school staff members.

Recalling her time at the facility, the socialite claimed her childhood was 'taken from her' after the alleged abuse which she claims occurred at Provo Canyon School.

She spent 11 months at the school when she was 17, and has campaigned for years to regulate so-called 'troubled teen' centres.

In 2020 she claimed she'd suffered mental and physical abuse while attending the institution.

Speaking to The New York Times, she said she has tried to 'block out' the alleged incidents.

"Very late at night – this would be around three or four in the morning – they would take myself and other girls into this room, and they would perform medical exams," she told the publication.

"This wasn't even with a doctor. It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.

"And I don't know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor and it was really scary.

"It was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.

"But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse."

The businesswoman also shared more details via Twitter after making the claims in the The New York Times.

I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I’ve never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. https://t.co/mWxF8Pvmaw — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

Paris claimed she would be 'heavily medicated' when members of staff would wake her at night to perform the 'examinations'.

She wrote: 'Sleep-deprived and heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening.

"I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs and submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down and said, 'No!'

"They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs.'

"It's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal and help put an end to this abuse."

She continued: "This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors.

"I was violated and I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused.

"My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children."

The Simple Life star first spoke out about her time at Provo Canyon in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris.

In the programme, Paris claimed that she was "verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis" at Provo Canyon.

She's continued to push for better regulation on schools for troubled teens since the documentary's release.