Netflix Too Hot to Handle reality TV star caught trying to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs into UK

27 November 2024, 12:58 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 13:43

Olga Bednarska has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.
Olga Bednarska has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.

By Alice Padgett

A Netflix reality star has been arrested for attempting to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs from Thailand.

Olga Bednarska, 27, from the hit Netflix show Too Hot to Handle was stopped at Manchester Airport on her way back from Thailand, with two suitcases containing 40kg of cannabis.

Bednarska claimed that the bags had been given to her by her friend 'Tex' - and said they were full of designer clothes and watches from Phuket.

She was arrested and then pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

She has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.

The court heard Bednarska had "lived beyond her means", and was in £16,000 of debt, so resorted to smuggling the items - in return for £18,000.

Bednarska in January 2024, via Instagram
Bednarska in January 2024, via Instagram
Olga Bednarska via her Instagram, February 2023
Olga Bednarska via her Instagram, February 2023

On 20 October, Bednarska was stopped by the Border Force and said that she packed the bags herself.

When asked to unlock the suitcases, she was unable to do so as they had a lock.

When opened, the cases contained a layer of clothes with sealed bags of cannabis underneath, estimated to be worth £157,600.

Judge Potter, via The Sun, said: “You were acting under the direction of others, potentially for further profit.

“I am sure you can imagine the harm that wholesale value drugs have on our communities when they are sold for profit.

“You have directly contributed to this by agreeing to do what you did.”

Bednarska was given a 20-month sentence, which has been suspended for two years.

