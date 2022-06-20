Reason behind William and Kate's long-anticipated move to Windsor revealed

20 June 2022, 07:27

Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why
Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to a cottage in Windsor has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The royal couple has been rumoured to be making the move to Adelaide Cottage for months.

Last week the move was reportedly confirmed - and now the reasons behind it have become clearer.

It was reported last week that the move was because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to be nearer to the Queen, 96.

But now it has been revealed that the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh has played a part.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the loss of Prince Philip on April 9 2021 has left "a big hole in all their lives" and that it was "one of the things that has hastened their move".

"[Philip] was a great counsel to William and he feels very protective of his grandmother," said the source.

They also said the Duke of Cambridge "is always checking in" with the Queen, and the move will make that significantly easier.

The pair will move in time for their children to start at schools there in September
The pair will move in time for their children to start at schools there in September. Picture: Alamy

William and Kate are expected to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in time for their three children to start at new schools in September.

As well as a desire to be nearer the Queen, the move is also said to be motivated by a wish to live a simpler life.

With just four bedrooms, the cottage has no space for live-in staff, and the couple are insisting on "nothing too showy", with no additional security or costly renovations.

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

The source added the "added bonus" was that their children George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a local school.

The death of Prince Philip left "a big hole" in the lives of the royal family
The death of Prince Philip left "a big hole" in the lives of the royal family. Picture: Alamy

The Grade-II listed building is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

It sits on the 655-acre royal estate.

A source told The Sun that George, Charlotte and Louis could "enjoy running around and playing in the gardens".

It is thought William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

