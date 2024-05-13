Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, who ‘had sex with two students’ arrives at court arm-in-arm with her father

Rebbeca Joynes is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A maths teacher accused of having sex with two students has arrived at court arm-in-arm with her dad as she is expected to give evidence today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The allegations relate to her relationship with two students - identified as Boy A and Boy B - whilst a teacher at a Greater Manchester School, including one whom she fell pregnant with while awaiting trial on bail.

She was pictured arm-in-arm with her father as she arrived at Manchester Crown Court on Monday morning.

She is expected to give evidence today.

Joynes is said to have groomed her first alleged victim, Boy A, by buying him a £345 Gucci designer belt and then taking him to her then-flat in Salford, Greater Manchester, where they allegedly had sex twice.

Boy B, who had a baby with his teacher, told a court on Friday: "Towards the end I pretty much went bipolar. It's such a relief not having to worry about messaging someone or watching my words.

"When [I was] in it I knew what it was, I knew it was wrong.

Read more: Boy ‘called teacher, 30, a nonce and weirdo when he tried to end 18-month relationship’

Read more: Teacher 'sent schoolboy underwear snap' before having sex with him 'at least 30 times' and falling pregnant

Joynes arrived at court with her father on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"I would try and end it and would say 'you are a f***ing weirdo, you're a nonce basically, go find someone your own age.

"Then I would calm down and feel bad about and go back to her. She would say things like she didn't want to be here anymore, then go on a walk or a drive and it would mess with my head as I was worried about her."

Manchester Crown Court also heard last week how Joynes and Boy B began a relationship when he was aged 15, which then progressed to a sexual relationship when he was 16. The pair then had sex at least 30 times, jurors heard.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

Joynes arrived at court with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers last week. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Messages sent between Joynes and the schoolboy were also read out in court with one exchange revealing that they joked about another pupil joining them.

A police investigation was launched in October 2021 after Boy A's mother went to her son's school and informed the police.

She was arrested but bailed on the condition she did not contact any child under 18 - which she is accused of breaking.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial continues.