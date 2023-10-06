Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David and Victoria Beckham address controversy surrounding alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has broken her silence. Picture: Getty/social media

By Kieran Kelly

Rebecca Loos has broken her silence after David and Victoria Beckham opened up about allegations she had an affair with the England star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking in a new Netflix documentary series named Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children together, have always denied the claims.

Now, Ms Loos, who has since relocated to Norway with her GP husband, has broken her silence.

Addressing her 22,000 followers on Instagram, she posted: "Hello Winter! Early as Usual."

Rebecca Loos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She now lives in Norway and spends her time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for food with her sons. She has previously said she has "no regrets"

Throughout her career Ms Loos appeared on several UK TV shows including Celebrity Love Island, Extreme Celebrity Detox, Temptation Island and The X Factor: Battle of the Stars.

She allegedly made more than £1million on the Beckham story and enjoyed a whirlwind career in the spotlight, famously appearing on Channel 5's The Farm in 2004, pleasuring a pig to collect its semen.

Read More: Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage

She later met her Norwegian doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa. They relocated to the tiny hamlet of Hemsedal in the mountains and have two sons Magnus, 13, and Liam, 10.

Hemsedal is so remote it is a three hour drive from the nearest airport and a two-hours from the nearest hospital.

"Now I spend my time practising yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for wild food for my two young sons. Life is very different," she has previously said.

"I am so happy. I have no regrets," she told MailOnline. Speaking of her husband, she explained: "People said I was mad, who was this guy? I hardly knew him, what on earth was I doing? But look at everything I have now.

She added: "I am so happy with my life now. Many people are so afraid of change. Change is good, change is how you learn, people should just f**king go for it. I like the way my life has taken me. If I hadn't been famous, I would not have been invited on the TV show where I met my husband Sven and had my lovely boys. I would not have had the life I have now.

"I took a lot of wrong decisions, and got talked in to a lot of things." Seemingly making reference to her previously scandals, she told the outlet: "Of course if I could go back in time I might change some things, but wouldn’t everyone? I have no regrets."

In the documentary, Victoria spoke about how the allegations impacted their relationship, saying the months that followed were the "hardest" of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple "had each other".

"It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us," she said in extracts shared with The Sun.

"Here's the thing - we were against each other if I'm being completely honest.

"You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either.

"And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.

"It was an absolute circus - and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it."

Read more: Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

The Beckham family. Picture: Alamy

When the singer was asked if she "resented" her husband, she replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

In the documentary, David also addresses how the speculation affected them individually and in their marriage.

He said he "felt physically sick every day" as the couple fought to save their marriage.

"There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with," David said.

"It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

The couple were joined by their children at the premiere of the documentary in London on Tuesday.

Victoria, who was dressed in a white suit, and David, who donned a dark suit and tie, posed alongside their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.