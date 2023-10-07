Rebecca Loos responds to well wishers amid influx of ‘nasty comments’ following Beckham documentary

7 October 2023, 09:13

Ms Loos responded to some of the comments left for her online.
Ms Loos responded to some of the comments left for her online. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Rebecca Loos has responded to well wishes from fans after an influx of "nasty" comments following the launch of the Beckham Netflix documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking in a new Netflix documentary series named Beckham, the Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria addressed the speculation that David allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

The couple, who married in 1999 and share four children, have always denied the claims.

Since the documentary aired, Ms Loos, who since the alleged affair has relocated to Norway with her GP husband has responded to well wishes from fans amid a torrent of “nasty comments”.

She hit the headlines in 2004 after allegedly having an affair with the football superstar while working as his family's PA in Madrid.

One commented on Ms Loos’ most recent Instagram post: “I hope you’re doing okay Rebecca and sending love, light and positive vibes your way. Spread love, not hate guys.”

Another added: “Always been your supporter darling.”

Rebecca has since reacted to a large majority of the ‘supportive’ comments left under her post by liking them and even responded to a select few.

Read more: Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David and Victoria Beckham address controversy surrounding alleged affair

Read more: Victoria Beckham speaks out for the first time revealing how Rebecca Loos claims almost ended marriage

Ms Loos addressed her Instagram fans on Friday for the first time since the documentary aired.
Ms Loos addressed her Instagram fans on Friday for the first time since the documentary aired. Picture: Instagram

One person wrote: “Some of the comments here are disgusting! Stay strong. You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family.”

Ms Loos responded to the comment: “Thank you, am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can”.

She also replied “thank you” to another user’s comment and simply left a heart emoji on others.

It comes after the Beckhams opened up about the scandal that almost broke their marriage nearly 20 years ago.

Victoria said the months afterward were the "hardest" of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple "had each other" - while David, 48, says the couple felt like they were "drowning" and he felt "physically sick" every single day, while trying to fight for his marriage.

Ms Loos shared a post online for the first time since the Beckham documentary aired on Friday. Posting to her Instagram, she shared a photo writing: “Hello Winter! Early as Usual."

The Beckham documentary aired earlier this week.
The Beckham documentary aired earlier this week. Picture: Getty

She now lives in Norway and spends her time practicing yoga, running, biking and hiking and foraging for food with her sons. She has previously said she has "no regrets”.

"I am so happy. I have no regrets," she told MailOnline. Speaking of her husband, she explained: "People said I was mad, who was this guy? I hardly knew him, what on earth was I doing? But look at everything I have now.

She added: "I am so happy with my life now. Many people are so afraid of change. Change is good, change is how you learn, people should just f**king go for it. I like the way my life has taken me. If I hadn't been famous, I would not have been invited on the TV show where I met my husband Sven and had my lovely boys. I would not have had the life I have now.

"I took a lot of wrong decisions, and got talked in to a lot of things." Seemingly making reference to her previous scandals, she told the outlet: "Of course if I could go back in time I might change some things, but wouldn’t everyone? I have no regrets."

