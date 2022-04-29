Breaking News

Rebekah Vardy pins leak of Coleen Rooney stories on agent in 'Wagatha Christie' twist

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are embroiled in a High Court row. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rebekah Vardy has admitted her agent may have leaked stories about Coleen Rooney in a dramatic twist in the 'Wagatha Christie' court battle.

In a new witness statement submitted to the Royal Courts of Justice, Mrs Vardy said she was “devastated” by allegations her publicist Caroline Watt could be to blame.

She admitted she has to “accept that it is possible that she may have had some form of involvement that I don’t know about", appearing to suggest Mrs Watt was the source of leaks to The Sun.

However, she insisted that Mrs Watt continued to deny to her being behind any leaks from Coleen’s Instagram account.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" when she publicly claimed her fellow WAG shared fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper in October 2019.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, has denied the allegations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.

On Friday, David Sherborne, for Mrs Rooney, claimed that Mrs Vardy believes Ms Watt may have been the source of the stories in a new witness statement provided on Wednesday.

In written submissions, Mr Sherborne said that Mrs Vardy's new statement "suggests Ms Watt was the source of the leak but claims that (Mrs Vardy) 'did not authorise or condone her'".

"It now appears...that she too 'believes' that Ms Watt is the source," Mr Sherborne added.

In a new statement, Mrs Vardy said: "I have thought about this very carefully. I find it very hard to accept that Caroline would deceive me in this way. I do not know what to think.

"I do not know what role Caroline played in relation to those articles which appear to have come from Coleen’s private Instagram account but I have to accept that it is possible that she may have had some form of involvement that I don’t know about. I still find it hard to believe given all her denials and her support to me during the case, but I can’t understand why the journalists would indicate otherwise.

“I know nothing of this and I certainly did not authorise or condone her to leak information from Coleen’s private instagram to the Sun."

However, Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Mrs Vardy, told the court that his client's new witness statement did not contain "any change whatever in the pleaded case".

He later added: "Mr Sherborne may think that this is an evil conspiracy to deceive his client and the court.

"We simply don't know what the true position is in relation to Ms Watt.

"She's not communicating with anybody.

"She's not communicating with anybody on our side and we don't know what her position is."

The accusation about the marked change in Mrs Vardy's position emerged as lawyers for both WAGS appeared at the High Court to argue over an application by three Sun journalists for them not to appear at the high-profile trial.

Mrs Watt had been expected to give evidence at the upcoming trial, however, the High Court was told she was "not fit" to give oral evidence at a hearing earlier this month.

The full libel trial is due to begin on May 9 and last seven days.