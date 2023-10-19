Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after fresh 'Wagatha Christie' claims made in Coleen Rooney documentary

19 October 2023, 07:13 | Updated: 19 October 2023, 07:30

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence
Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence after a series of fresh claims were made about the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' case in Coleen Rooney's new documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In her new documentary, Coleen revealed the physical and mental pain she was put through during the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' trial, which centred around her claims that Vardy had been leaking stories about her to the press.

Coleen is seen breaking down into tears as she revealed the mental anguish she suffered as a result of the case.

It is just one of a series of new claims made about the infamous High Court battle.

Another is that her husband, former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, considered training to be a lawyer because he had become so fixated by the trial.

Now, Rebekah has broken her silence as Coleen's Disney+ documentary prepares to hit screens on Friday.

Rebekah Vardy enjoys the sunshine as Coleen Rooney's new documentary releases
Rebekah Vardy enjoys the sunshine as Coleen Rooney's new documentary releases. Picture: Instagram

Posting a picture of her children enjoying some ice creams while on holiday, Rebekah captioned her new Instagram post: "Living their best lives."

She then posted a picture of herself in a bikini enjoying the sunshine, with the caption: "As am I."

Read More: Wayne Rooney was so obsessed with the Wagatha Christie trial he considered training to become a lawyer

Read More: Coleen Rooney reveals why she’ll never forgive Rebekah Vardy and the reason she didn’t want Wagatha saga to go to trial

The infamous High Court trial lasted nearly three months between May and July 2022.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave court after giving evidence in the "Wagatha Christie" libel trial at the High Court of Justice in London
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave court after giving evidence in the "Wagatha Christie" libel trial at the High Court of Justice in London. Picture: Getty

It started when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press.

Rebekah subsequently sued Coleen for libel in 2020. The court eventually dismissed Rebekah's libel claim on the basis that Coleen's statements were 'substantially true'.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers stand guard in front of the building complex of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community, which houses a synagogue, a children's nursery and a community centre, in Berlin on Wednesday

EU debates how to handle rising security challenges amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Sukhjit Singh was murdered by his wife, Ramandeep Kaur Mann

British mum to be hanged in India after drugging husband's biryani before murdering him in front of young son

Tugendhat called the stage set up by the Cenotaph a "disgrace"

Pro-Palestine protest camp set up next to Cenotaph was a 'disgrace', furious security minister tells LBC

Rolf Harris and his daughter

Rolf Harris' daughter changes name in bid to distance herself from his toxic legacy

Suspected North Korean-made F-7 rocket-propelled grenades, many with a distinctive red stripe on their warhead, are seen at an Israeli military base in southern Israel on Sunday

Hamas militants ‘likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel’

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov lays flowers at the base of the bronze statues of North Korean late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill Grand Monument in Pyongyang, North Korea, o

Russian and North Korean ministers meet amid suspicions about weapons transfers

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel

'I stand with you against the evil that is terrorism': Rishi Sunak's vow to Israel as he arrives in Tel Aviv

Obit Burt Young

Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor from Rocky films, dies at 83

This is the shocking moment a car was washed away in floodwater in Cork during Storm Babet

Shocking moment car washed away in first taste of Storm Babet with 70mph winds and 'danger to life' on the way

Metropolitan Police In London

Met police accused of racial bias after ramming black boy, 13, off his bike while playing with water gun

North Korea Lavrov

Russian minister thanks North Korea for ‘unwavering’ support of war in Ukraine

The new facial recognition technology can match up CCTV footage with custody images

‘Game-changing’ facial recognition tech to be used in crackdown on London shoplifting

Kerry was reprimanded for the slur

Big Brother contestant told off for using homophobic slur after housemates steal mattress as a prank

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict

President Joe Biden has visited Israel

Biden urges ‘don’t be consumed by rage’ as he tells Israel ‘you’re not alone’

Rishi Sunak will fly out to Israel on Thursday

Rishi Sunak to fly to Israel as he says Gaza hospital blast should be 'watershed moment' in conflict

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as it reels from hospital blast

Tesla vehicles charge at a station

Tesla’s net income slumped 44% in Q3 as lower prices hit profits

Donald Trump attended the trial in New York

Woman arrested after trying to get close to Donald Trump at civil fraud trial

Mo Salah called for an end to the 'slaughter of innocent souls'

Mo Salah calls for end to 'slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza, as Egypt to let 20 lorryloads of aid across border
Mourners gathered around the five coffins of the Kotz family

Hundreds mourn as Israeli family of five that was killed together laid to rest

Hundreds took to the streets on Wednesday

Hundreds hold vigil outside Downing Street for victims of explosion at Gaza hospital

Lady Leshurr has been accused of assaulting her ex-girlfriend's partner

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr 'bit ex-girlfriend's partner and gave her nerve damage'

Deer in water

Deer struggling in cold water saved by US troopers who give them a lift in boat

Lord Alf Dubs said that the UK should take refugees from Gaza, if they want to come

Lord Dubs, who fled Nazis as a child, calls for UK to take Palestinian refugees amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Andrew Miller, 53, was said to be transitioning from a man to a woman

Paedophile who abducted schoolgirl while dressed as a woman jailed for 20 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit