Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after fresh 'Wagatha Christie' claims made in Coleen Rooney documentary

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence after a series of fresh claims were made about the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' case in Coleen Rooney's new documentary.

In her new documentary, Coleen revealed the physical and mental pain she was put through during the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' trial, which centred around her claims that Vardy had been leaking stories about her to the press.

Coleen is seen breaking down into tears as she revealed the mental anguish she suffered as a result of the case.

It is just one of a series of new claims made about the infamous High Court battle.

Another is that her husband, former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, considered training to be a lawyer because he had become so fixated by the trial.

Now, Rebekah has broken her silence as Coleen's Disney+ documentary prepares to hit screens on Friday.

Rebekah Vardy enjoys the sunshine as Coleen Rooney's new documentary releases. Picture: Instagram

Posting a picture of her children enjoying some ice creams while on holiday, Rebekah captioned her new Instagram post: "Living their best lives."

She then posted a picture of herself in a bikini enjoying the sunshine, with the caption: "As am I."

The infamous High Court trial lasted nearly three months between May and July 2022.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave court after giving evidence in the "Wagatha Christie" libel trial at the High Court of Justice in London. Picture: Getty

It started when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking stories about her to the press.

Rebekah subsequently sued Coleen for libel in 2020. The court eventually dismissed Rebekah's libel claim on the basis that Coleen's statements were 'substantially true'.