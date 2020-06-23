Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney in latest round of ‘Wagatha Christie' scandal

23 June 2020, 11:00

Rebekah Vardy is taking Coleen Rooney to court
Rebekah Vardy is taking Coleen Rooney to court. Picture: PA

Rebekah Vardy is taking Coleen Rooney to court in a libel action in the wake of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal.

Ms Vardy, 38, has filed a defamation case at the High Court against the wife of Wayne Rooney after Ms Rooney posted an accusation on Instagram last October about leaks to a tabloid newspaper.

Coleen said she posted a string of fake updates about her life onto her private social media in order to expose someone who had been leaking stories about her.

The scandal earned Coleen the nickname of ‘Wagatha Christie’ after she made a post on Instagram in which she detailed the steps she took to expose the source of the stories.

According to reports the two women held a video meditation session last month but it fell flat and now the case is to come to court with legal bills expected to reach up to £500,000 on each side.

The proceedings are expected to begin in the new year.

