Record drop in choice of mortgage products as the economic fallout from Friday’s budget continues

By Fran Way

A record overnight drop in the choice of mortgage products has been recorded by a financial information website, as the economic fallout from Friday’s budget continues.

Moneyfacts.co.uk said 935 fewer residential mortgage products were on the market today compared with Yesterday.

Yesterday the company recorded 3,596 products compared to today when there were 2,661.

This is the highest fall since records began in November 2011.

It is also double the previous record, when the choice fell by 462 on April 1, 2020 as the UK went into lockdown.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk said: “Various lenders have been very vocal that their decision to withdraw products is a temporary measure, amid the uncertainty over interest rates.

“Borrowers who are currently locked into a fixed rate may be better of coming out of their deal early to refinance before rates climb higher, but this entirely depends on their current situation and the costs to do so.

“Those looking to remortgage may find they have more equity in their home amid rising house prices, but first-time buyers may be struggling to find a property they can afford.”

Twenty7tec, a platform for mortgage advisers, said it also saw a record number of daily mortgage searches on Tuesday.

Lending giants have been hiking mortgage rates and withdrawing products amid the market turmoil prompted by Friday’s mini-budget.

Among the most recent announcements, Yorkshire Building Society said on Tuesday that it was temporarily withdrawing its range of mortgages for new customers.

Santander has temporarily removed 60% and 85% loan-to-value mortgage products for new customers as well as increasing some mortgage rates.

Yesterday HSBC said it had removed its ‘new business’ residental and buy-to-let from sale but broker products would be available again on Wednesday.