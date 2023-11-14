Red Arrows in 'special measures' following damning sexual harassment report

14 November 2023, 22:31

The Red Arrows are in 'special measures'.
The Red Arrows are in 'special measures'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Red Arrows are in "special measures" after a damning report found predatory behaviour towards women was "widespread and normalised" in the squadron.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The report, which was published earlier this month, found there was a "toxic culture", which included bullying, sexual harassment and predatory behaviour.

It found that female personnel were forced to form groups known as "shark watch" to protect themselves at social events.

Defence minister Andrew Murrison told the defence committee on Tuesday that the display team had been "put on notice", adding: "They are best described as being in special measures".

It came after Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, offered his "unreserved apologies" and said he was "appalled" at the report's findings.

Read more: Women in RAF’s Red Arrows viewed as 'property' as predatory behaviour 'normalised', inquiry finds

Addressing the conclusions on Tuesday, Mr Murrison told the committee: "The Red Arrows have been put on notice - there's no question about that.

"I think they are best described as being in 'special measures' following this performance.

"Now, they are subject to the most intense scrutiny, I think, of any part of defence at the moment, and none of them can be under any misapprehension about what is expected of them."

He continued: "I'm comforted in the knowledge that there has been significant churn since this happened - so we have a fresher slate of people who now populate this organisation.

"You will also know that RAF Scampton, their home, has now closed and they've gone elsewhere.

"And you'll also be aware that there are ongoing climate assessments of this organisation to make sure that they are where we want them to be.

"No part of defence, including the Red Arrows, can expect special treatment despite their high profile, if they start to tarnish the good name of defence and give entirely the wrong impression to the to the public that they serve, and in particular, those who may be tempted to join the armed forces."

The non-statutory inquiry, which was launched in 2021, found examples dating back to 2017 of team members flashing their genitals, several extra-marital affairs and one case of criminal battery.

The report added that it was highly likely women had to deal with being hounded for sex, unwanted physical contact and derogatory comments about their appearance.

Evidence of possible criminal behaviour was passed to the service police, but they were unable to gather sufficient evidence to begin prosecutions.

