All countries removed from red list as travel measures 'less effective' stopping Omicron arriving

The red list has been cleared of countries. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

All countries on the UK's travel red list have been removed because it is "less effective" at preventing the Omicron variant from being imported.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that new testing rules, introduced in response to the Covid strain, would remain, the red list would effectively become empty.

Mr Javid spoke as the Government puts its Plan B measures, designed to slow the spread as adults get their booster jabs and experts research Omicron's effects.

He said the list was "now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad" and he told MPs: "So I can announce today that whilst we'll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow."

The countries on the list were southern African nations, where Omicron was first detected.

They were Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe were all under red list rules.

The states protested after being put on the list and believed they were being unfairly punished after revealing the discovery of Omicron to the world.

Only British or Irish nationals, or residents, were allowed to travel in from a red list country.

Arrivals had to take a Covid test, arrange a hotel quarantine and complete a passenger locator form.

This story is being updated...