'We're desperate for news': Family's plea as British couple still missing after yacht sank in the Red Sea

1 December 2024, 09:56

Jenny Cawson and Tariq Sinada
Jenny Cawson and Tariq Sinada. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

The family of a British couple who are still missing after a yacht sank in the red sea have said they are "desperate for news" about their loved ones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jenny Cawson, 36, and her husband Tariq Sinada, 49, are believed to be among seven people still unaccounted for after the tourist boat Sea Story capsized and sank south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam in Egypt in the early hours of Monday.

The four-deck Sea Story was carrying 44 people, including 13 crew and 31 passengers.

Ms Cawson's family said they are continuing to receive daily updates from the Foreign Office - but voiced their frustration as there is "still no news".

Ms Cawson's father Michael Williams said they first heard of the incident from Mr Sinada's mother.

Read more: 'There was no plan of escape': Divers aboard vessel run by firm operating Red Sea tourist boat flag safety fears

Read more: Fifth survivor found alive 30 hours after boat capsized in Red Sea but no sign of missing Brits as search continues

Survivors rest at a coffee shop in Marsa Alam, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas. (AP Photo)
Survivors rest at a coffee shop in Marsa Alam, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas. (AP Photo). Picture: Alamy

"Tariq's mother messaged us that the Sea Story sank in the Red Sea and asked me if I knew the name of the boat," Mr Williams recalled, speaking to the BBC.

"We were just in disbelief, it's one of those moments when the world stops."

Ms Cawson's mother Pamela said she recognised the name of the boat in the news as the couple had been in touch when they arrived in the Red Sea.

She said: "Your heart sinks. You ask yourself, have I misread the news? Let's look again."

The family also said they approached local sources in Egypt in an attempt to locate their loved ones.

"One of the local sources was kind enough to try and look for them in local hospitals," Ms Cawson's mother said.

She added that the couple, who live in Ashburton, near Newton Abbot, Devon, always carried out research before they embarked on a trip.

Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas. (AP Photo)
Rescuers wait on the beach of Marsa Alam, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas. (AP Photo). Picture: Alamy

"Everything Jenny and her husband do is highly considered; they do proper research before travelling anywhere. They are not the type of people who take anything at face value," she said.

Ms Cawson, who works for the Devon Wildlife Trust, and Mr Sinada, an IT professional, are both experienced scuba divers.

A spokesperson for Mr Sinada's employer Tata Consultancy Services said in a statement: "The incident that took place in the Red Sea on Monday is tragic and our thoughts are with Tariq's family and all those that have been impacted.

"We hope for his safe return, along with all other passengers."

In this photo provided by the Egyptian Press Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, rescuers transport a survivor after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, in Marsa Alam, Egypt. (Egyptian Press Center via AP)
In this photo provided by the Egyptian Press Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, rescuers transport a survivor after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, in Marsa Alam, Egypt. (Egyptian Press Center via AP). Picture: Alamy

Tourists on board the luxury yacht included nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.

Following a search and rescue operation led by the Egyptian Navy, 33 people have been rescued and four bodies were recovered whose identities have yet to be confirmed.

The governor of the Red Sea, Amr Hanafi, previously said in a statement that the boat operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard had cleared its last safety inspection in March and no technical issues were reported.

The disaster was caused after a large wave hit the yacht, the governor added.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority had warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities."

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists on diving and cruise holidays as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

