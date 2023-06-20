Rees-Mogg's sister 'definitely not standing' in upcoming by election

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is “not interested” in standing in Somerton and Frome. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, the former Conservative and Brexit Party MEP, has ruled herself out of the race to stand in an upcoming by election.

The sister of ex-Cabinet Minister Jacob, says she is “not interested” in standing in Somerton and Frome, the seat vacated by David Warburton after his sudden resignation this weekend.

There were whispers that Rees-Mogg, who stood as the Conservative candidate in the seat back in 2010, could throw her hat back into the ring, but speaking to LBC she categorically denied the rumours.

A by election to replace former MP David Warburton, who was suspended by the Conservative Party in April 2022, will take place on the 20th July 2023.

Warburton, who had a majority of nearly 20,000, said he was “set up”, after admitting taking cocaine after drinking “incredibly potent Japanese Whiskey”