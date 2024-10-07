Reform UK to bring private prosecution of men in Manchester Airport fight with police

7 October 2024, 12:01

The fight took place at Manchester airport
The fight took place at Manchester airport. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Reform UK bosses plan to bring a private prosecution against the men who fought with police in Manchester Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nigel Farage's party said that the officers had been "thrown under the bus", whereas the men involved in the fight had not been punished.

Footage shared widely online that showed a male officer kicking 19-year-old Fahir Amaaz in the head while he lay on the floor sparked outrage and led to protests. His brother Mohammed, 25, was also arrested.

A second video, released several days later, showed the lead-up to first clip - in which two female officers were thrown to the ground and one suffered a broken nose.

Two offices are under criminal investigation by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police for the fight, which took place on July 23.

Read more: New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'

Read more: Footage of officer kicking man in Manchester Airport after 'arrivals hall incident' is 'not clear cut', says mayor

New footage shows moments before man kicked in head by police officer at Manchester Airport

Four other men, including the two brothers, were arrested for affray and assault and bailed.

No one has been charged.

Reform UK said they would give the police some time to consider prosecuting the men, but if criminal charges weren't brought - they would begin their own private proceedings.

Nick Ferrari demands answers over Manchester Airport incident

They said in a letter to the Home Secretary: "The officers showed great restraint in only using tasers rather than their weapons, for which they should be applauded.

"Some 11 weeks later, the assailants have still not been charged and are free on the streets. Given their aggression to those officers, they must be considered a threat to the public."

Nigel Farage on Monday
Nigel Farage on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Reform MPs added "We have genuine reason to be concerned that in fact the CPS is awaiting for the IOPC to find some fault with the police officers, which will then give them a reason not to progress charges against the assailants. This is totally unacceptable."

They said: "We are therefore serving notice that if the CPS is not going to charge the assailants, then we will organise a private criminal prosecution against them. We have taken initial advice and have a legal team on standby to progress when required."

The MPs added: "This delay at and lack of support for serving officers is deeply damaging to the morale of all police officers, as well as impacting on their ability to do their job properly.

“If police officers are constantly working with the fear that their seniors and the IOPC will throw them under a bus at any moment, then they will not be able to protect the public in the full and fair way that we want.”

The letter added that the prosecution would be crowdfunded if necessary.

The family of the men involved in the flight claim that their mother was racially abused onboard a flight arriving at Manchester Airport.

Her sons tried to confront the man she claimed abusing her, which led to an "altercation" at the airport, their solicitor said.

Police approached the family as they were paying for their parking in the car park. The family claim that police started the fight at that point.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The suspect sits next to his lawyer in court

McCann suspect lawyers seek acquittal in trial over unrelated sexual offences

The bodies of the married couple were found at the house in Morfa Crescent

Daughter discovers former rugby referee and wife dead in Cardiff home alongside family’s cocker spaniel

The winners' faces are shown on a giant screen by the Nobel Committee

Nobel Prize in medicine honours two Americans over discovery of microRNA

US citizen in court in Russia

Russian court sentences 72-year-old American to nearly seven years in prison

A satellite image of Hurricane Milton

Florida prepares for evacuations as Milton increases to Category 2 hurricane

The force arrived to find Billy Keegan slumped in the hallway of the block on Chapel Road, Ilford, East London.

Man charged with murder after 50-year-old stabbed to death in flat corridor

Celeste Saulo

World’s rivers faced driest year in more than three decades in 2023, UN says

Composite image of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

US national debt could rise under Harris – but would surge under Trump – report

A day of commemoration for the 7/10 victims began with a minute's silence at the Nova festival site

Victims’ families break down in tears at Nova festival site one year on from October 7 attack

An attendant walks through a mural with portraits of the victims at the site of the Nova music festival

Projectiles from Gaza trigger sirens in Tel Aviv on October 7 anniversary

Outrage as cash-strapped council spends £35,000 on corgi statues paying tribute to late Queen

'A misguided waste': Outrage as cash-strapped council spends £35,000 on corgi statues paying tribute to late Queen

Zaw Myint Maung with Aung San Suu Kyi

Senior member of Myanmar’s former ruling party dies while serving jail term

Security officials work on the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan

Deadly blast at Pakistan's biggest airport was 'terror attack targeting foreigners'

UK troops in Cyprus 'ready to act' says defence secretary noting forces already play 'important' role in preventing escalation

UK troops in Cyprus 'ready to act' with forces playing an 'important' role in preventing escalation

Investigation launched after man filmed destroying memorial to victims of October 7 massacre

Hate crime probe launched after 'evil' man filmed destroying memorial to victims of October 7 massacre

Migrants arrive at Dover Port after being picked up by a Border Force vessel in the English Channel

UK is 'illegal migrant capital of Europe' with 745,000 people in the country without permission

Latest News

See more Latest News

'I kept him alive as long as possible': Madonna pays tribute to younger brother following death aged 63

'I kept him alive as long as possible': Madonna pays tribute to younger brother following death aged 63
The climbers alongside air force personnel

UK climber rescued after being stranded in Himalayas for three days

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases footage of October 7 massacre

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases harrowing footage of October 7 massacre
HMP Downview

Reformed ex-prisoner recalled to jail after missing probation appointment 20 years ago

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

One dead and three injured after blast rips through block of flats

Explosion in Alloa flat leaves one dead and three injured

Hurricane Milton satellite image

Florida prepares for massive evacuation as hurricane approaches

People light candles in Tel Avia at a memorial for the victims of the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack

Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack

Pakistan Airport Explosion

China calls explosion at Karachi Airport a ‘terrorist attack’

Samoa New Zealand Navy Oil Spill

Samoa warns oil spill ‘highly probable’ after New Zealand navy ship sank

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit