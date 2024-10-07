Reform UK to bring private prosecution of men in Manchester Airport fight with police

The fight took place at Manchester airport. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Reform UK bosses plan to bring a private prosecution against the men who fought with police in Manchester Airport.

Nigel Farage's party said that the officers had been "thrown under the bus", whereas the men involved in the fight had not been punished.

Footage shared widely online that showed a male officer kicking 19-year-old Fahir Amaaz in the head while he lay on the floor sparked outrage and led to protests. His brother Mohammed, 25, was also arrested.

A second video, released several days later, showed the lead-up to first clip - in which two female officers were thrown to the ground and one suffered a broken nose.

Two offices are under criminal investigation by police watchdog the Independent Office for Police for the fight, which took place on July 23.

Four other men, including the two brothers, were arrested for affray and assault and bailed.

No one has been charged.

Reform UK said they would give the police some time to consider prosecuting the men, but if criminal charges weren't brought - they would begin their own private proceedings.

They said in a letter to the Home Secretary: "The officers showed great restraint in only using tasers rather than their weapons, for which they should be applauded.

"Some 11 weeks later, the assailants have still not been charged and are free on the streets. Given their aggression to those officers, they must be considered a threat to the public."

Nigel Farage on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Reform MPs added "We have genuine reason to be concerned that in fact the CPS is awaiting for the IOPC to find some fault with the police officers, which will then give them a reason not to progress charges against the assailants. This is totally unacceptable."

They said: "We are therefore serving notice that if the CPS is not going to charge the assailants, then we will organise a private criminal prosecution against them. We have taken initial advice and have a legal team on standby to progress when required."

The MPs added: "This delay at and lack of support for serving officers is deeply damaging to the morale of all police officers, as well as impacting on their ability to do their job properly.

“If police officers are constantly working with the fear that their seniors and the IOPC will throw them under a bus at any moment, then they will not be able to protect the public in the full and fair way that we want.”

🚨NEW: Reform MPs have written to the Home Secretary about two tier justice in Britain.



If the CPS do not charge the Manchester Airport assailants, we will organise a private criminal prosecution against them.



Police officers cannot work in fear of being thrown under the bus. pic.twitter.com/D3VCcxfCOL — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) October 7, 2024

The letter added that the prosecution would be crowdfunded if necessary.

The family of the men involved in the flight claim that their mother was racially abused onboard a flight arriving at Manchester Airport.

Her sons tried to confront the man she claimed abusing her, which led to an "altercation" at the airport, their solicitor said.

Police approached the family as they were paying for their parking in the car park. The family claim that police started the fight at that point.