Fresh blow for Rishi Sunak as Reform UK overtake Conservative Party in shock new poll

The new poll is a fresh blow for Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A shock new poll has put Reform UK ahead of the Conservative Party for the first time ever.

The party, led by Nigel Farage who is standing in the Essex seaside constituency of Clacton-on-Sea, is polling at 19% - up two points.

According to the poll by YouGov for The Times, the Conservatives have stalled at 18%, while Labour is 19 points ahead at 37%. The Liberal Democrats were down one point at 14%.

Mr Farage, taking part in a seven-way debate, said in his introduction: "I am Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK.

Just before we came on air we overtook the Conservatives in the national opinion polls. We are now the opposition to Labour."

Farage reminded Conservative's Penny Mordaunt that Reform UK are now ahead of them. Picture: Getty

The news comes as a fresh blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has ran an unfortunate campaign right from the moment he called the shock election in the pouring.

Early last week, he sparked outrage after deciding to to leave D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

Following the poll annoucement, Reform UK reacted to the news on social media.

In a Twitter post, they described themselves as the "official opposition".

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: We have OVERTAKEN the Tories for the first time.



🇬🇧Britain Needs Reform! pic.twitter.com/jPnXDX9RaI — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) June 13, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Farage told LBC he’d lead a 'centre-right' party and could stand against Labour, as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning the Tories socialist democrat party.

The leader took aim at the current Conservative government, warning Nick Ferrari that "something new is going to emerge on the centre right."

"I don't know what it's called, but do I think I could end up leading a national opposition to a Labour party with a big majority, where I can stand up and hold them to account on issues? Yes," confirmed Mr Farage.

It follows comments from Mr Farage explaining that the reasons he had been targeted twice while on the campaign trail for Reform UK was because he challenges the political consensus and has his feet on the ground.

Asked by Nick whether he'd "be happy to lead a merged party," Farage responded adamantly, "yes".

