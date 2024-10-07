Reformed ex-prisoner recalled to jail after missing probation appointment 20 years ago

7 October 2024, 06:20

HMP Downview
HMP Downview. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A reformed inmate has been returned to prison after it emerged she missed an appointment with a probation officer 20 years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The female prisoner was hauled back to HMP Downview after the missed appointment came to light, now being ordered to serve a further 12 weeks behind bars for skipping the probation meeting - some two decades ago.

Prison watchdogs have now heavily criticised the HMP Downview for the delay.

They flagged that the unnamed mother had been reformed and remained on the straight and narrow in the years since her release, with the recall now meaning she had now lost her job following the historic breach.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the last 12 months, only now coming to light after a review by the Independent Monitoring Board suggested it was a poor use of already stretched prison resources.

It follows an admission by the Ministry of Justice, who admitted 37 prisoners were wrongly released under Labour's plans to reduce overcrowding in jails.

HMP Downview. General view of the exterior of Her Majesty's Prison Downview female prison in Surrey.
HMP Downview. General view of the exterior of Her Majesty's Prison Downview female prison in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

Her Majesty's Prison Downview is an all-female prison located in Banstead, Surrey, home to some 355 adult and juvenile inmates.

Inspectors found the prison was transferring women to an open prisons as a 'knee-jerk, short-term' solution to population pressure.

The report noted: "We monitored the case of a woman who was transferred to Downview on recall for just 12 weeks.

"The recall was for a breach of a licence condition (failure to attend her probation appointment), which had taken place 20 years prior to her recall to Downview.

Read more: 'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

Read more: Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

"The woman had not committed any further offences in that time and was now a mother, with school-age children and secure employment.

"She lost her job in the community while in Downview and was not allocated any work or other activities during her time in the prison.

"We query whether this is a sensible use of a prison place in the middle of acute population pressure, and also of His Majesty's Prison Service resources generally."

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and they can be recalled to prison for breaching them."

The news comes as Tory hopeful Kemi Badenoch revealed she believed one-tenth of civil servants 'should be in prison' because they are bad at their jobs.

The Conservative leadership contender joked that some state employees were "'should be in prison' bad", drawing laughter from the audience at a Tory conference fringe event on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The climbers alongside air force personnel

UK climber rescued after being stranded in Himalayas for three days

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases footage of October 7 massacre

Israeli President marks a year 'since life came to a halt' as IDF releases harrowing footage of October 7 massacre

Mideast War Anniversary Gaza Destruction

US spends record amount on military aid to Israel in last year

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape at the scene of a crime in the UK

One dead and three injured after blast rips through block of flats in Scotland

Hurricane Milton satellite image

Florida prepares for massive evacuation as hurricane approaches

People light candles in Tel Avia at a memorial for the victims of the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack

Israelis mark one-year anniversary of Hamas attack

Pakistan Airport Explosion

China calls explosion at Karachi Airport a ‘terrorist attack’

Samoa New Zealand Navy Oil Spill

Samoa warns oil spill ‘highly probable’ after New Zealand navy ship sank

Tunisian President Kais Saied, centre, and his wife Ichraf Chebil Saied, leave a polling station

Tunisian president poised to win second term after crackdown on opposition

Christopher Ciccone (left) died on Sunday

Madonna's younger brother dead at 63 - weeks after star lost stepmother

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack.

Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

Hamas's military has been defeated, Israel's army chief has said in a statement as IDF turns focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

IDF chief says Hamas is 'defeated' as Israel turns focus to Hezbollah after year of war in Gaza

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon as it is set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre which sparked the war in the Middle East that now threatens to spiral out of control.

Israel launches airstrikes on Beirut after bombs in Gaza kill 19 inside mosque ahead of October 7 anniversary

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon on eve of October 7 anniversary

Paramilitary soldiers stand near the site of an explosion outside Karachi Airport

Two dead and eight injured in massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer says that Brits must "stand with the Jewish community" as he reiterated calls for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon before world gets set to mark the anniversary of the October 7 massacre in Israel.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire as world marks anniversary of October 7 massacre which sparked war
Boris Johnson says the Conservatives had an "outbreak of irrationality" when he was forced to quit as leader and Prime Minister.

Tories had 'outbreak of irrationality when they got rid of me as PM', Boris Johnson says

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy
A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river
A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit