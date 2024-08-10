'Refugees are welcome here': Thousands of anti-racism protesters march on Whitehall following violent unrest

10 August 2024, 18:29 | Updated: 10 August 2024, 18:35

Protestors march on Whitehall in support of refugees
Protestors march on Whitehall in support of refugees. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Thousands of anti-racism protesters are marching on Whitehall in support of refugees.

The march, which assembled at 2.30pm outside Reform UK's headquarters in Victoria, central London, was organised by Stand up to Racism, following the race riots and violent unrest which has followed the murder of three girls in Southport.

Stewards from the group estimated that around 2,500 people turned out for the march.

Protesters chanted "refugees are welcome here" and listened to speeches outside the party's headquarters before walking on Whitehall around 4pm.

Greater Manchester Police said eight people were due before Manchester Crown Court on Saturday after being charged with violent disorder following protests across the region.

They included a 13-year-old boy who was charged with violent disorder.

About 15,000 people are taking part in an anti-racism rally in Belfast, following a week of unrest and disorder in the city.

The demonstration began at Writer's Square and made its way to City Hall where speeches are taking place.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: "15,000 people are here to say no to racism and the poison of fascism and that migrants are welcome.

"Refugees are not the enemy. This city is an anti-fascist city and the racists will not win.

"Everywhere they attempt to spread their poison, we will be there to oppose them every step of the way.

"The racists do not represent the majority, they thrive off despair and hate and exploit people's fears and anger and the antidote to politics of fear is politics of hope.

"We say people have every right to be angry but your enemies are not refugees or migrants, your enemies are billionaires and politicians who have wrecked our society."

Meanwhile, a statement from the parents of Bebe King, Lauren and Ben King, was released through Merseyside Police, which said: "Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.

Stewards from the group estimated that around 2,500 people turned out for the march
Stewards from the group estimated that around 2,500 people turned out for the march . Picture: Alamy

"The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.

"From the pink lights illuminating Sefton and Liverpool, to the pink bows, flowers, balloons, cards, and candles left in her memory, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and compassion shown to our family.

"The response from Southport, the whole of Liverpool, and even further afield has deeply touched our hearts, and we are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us."

They added: "We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape. She has shown such incredible strength and courage, and we are so proud of her.

"Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family."

The statement was signed "with love and gratitude, Lauren, Ben, and Genie".

Merseyside Police said a man has been charged with a public order offence following violent disorder in Liverpool city centre on Saturday August 3.

The force said Christopher Lally, 38, from Egerton Street, New Brighton, has been charged with the section 5 public order offence of using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress while on The Strand.

He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on September 2 at 9.45am.

Merseyside Police said it brings the total number of people charged in connection with recent disorder in Southport and Liverpool to 25.

Northumbria Police has implemented a number of extra legal powers on Saturday ahead of potential planned protest activity in the region, including in Newcastle.

Officers have enhanced stop-and-search capabilities for people and vehicles in the hunt for weapons, and will have the authority to remove items used to conceal identity, such as face coverings.

They have the power to impose directions on anyone organising or taking part in an assembly where there is a reasonable belief that it may result in serious public disorder, serious damage to property, or serious disruption to the life of the community.

Placards say, Bin the Nazis, No to Fage, Racism and Hatred and refugees welcome
Placards say, Bin the Nazis, No to Fage, Racism and Hatred and refugees welcome. Picture: Alamy

Officers will also have the power to disperse anyone in a certain area if they believe their behaviour contributed to or is likely to contribute to members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed, or distressed or the occurrence of crime and disorder.

Chief Superintendent Steve Wykes said: "The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, however, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime.

"A robust policing presence has been stood up. Officer rest days have been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe."

He added: "This should act as a warning to anyone with the intention of causing any further disorder - you will face the full force of the law. You are not welcome in our region."

A 55-year-old woman has been bailed following her arrest in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the suspect in the Southport murders.

The woman, from near Chester, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

Cheshire Police said she has been bailed pending further inquiries.

West Midlands Police have charged a man with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Solihull.

A spokesman said a glass was thrown at an officer in Damson Lane as the force responded to a large gathering in the area on Sunday August 4, although nobody was injured.

Adam Turner, 38, from Birmingham, was arrested on Friday and charged.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Merseyside Police says two more people have been charged following the violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, from Cousins Lane, Rufford, has been charged with encouraging an offence of murder; encouraging an either way offence namely violent disorder and possession of a bladed article.

He will be appearing at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Police said a 16-year-old from Stockbridge Village has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary at non-residential properties, criminal damage to a police vehicle amounting to £5,000 and assault emergency worker in Liverpool city centre.

He will be appearing at Merseyside Youth Remand Court on Saturday.

