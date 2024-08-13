Reginald D Hunter embroiled in anti-Semitism row after Israeli couple branded ‘genocidal’ by ‘pro Palestine’ crowd at gig

Two Israeli audience members were labelled ‘genocidal,’ sworn at and told they are ‘not welcome’ as they were jeered out of a gig performed by US comic Reginald D Hunter.

The entertainer was half way through the show at the Edinburgh Fringe when he made a joke about how watching a recent Channel 5 documentary made him think of Israel.

During the documentary, a woman told how she was ill-treated by her husband. The comedian said it made him think: “My God, it's like being married to Israel.”

But the joke rankled the Israeli pair who were in the front row, who shouted out: “not funny.”

The Telegraph’s theatre critic Dominic Cavendish, who was in the audience, said: “The pair, who said they were from Israel, then endured their fellow audience members shouting expletives ('f--- off' among them), and telling them to go – with slow-hand claps, boos and cries of 'genocidal maniac', 'you're not welcome' and 'free Palestine' part of the toxic mix.”

He went on to give the show a one star review.

Hunter then appeared to side with the pro-Palestine element of the audience, telling the Israeli couple: “You can say it's not funny to you, but if you say it to a room full of people who laughed, you look foolish.”

They then left the show while the audience jeered at them.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “The events described at Edinburgh Fringe are extremely concerning.

“Comedians are rightly given broad latitude, but they also have a responsibility to their audience.

“Reginald D Hunter has laughed off his Holocaust jokes and another supposed joke about 'typical f***ing Jews' in the past, but watching on and cracking jokes as Jews are hounded out of your show is a sickening low that cannot be disguised as comedy.

“We have seen this before in recent months, and venues must stand extremely firm against this kind of behaviour.

“Our lawyers are examining this incident and we urge anyone who was present at the show to contact us in confidence at investigations@antisemitism.org.”

Reginald D Hunter has yet to comment on the incident.