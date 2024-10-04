Relatives of missing mother Victoria Taylor are 'sick, distraught and lost' as police continue search

Victoria Taylor went missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Monday. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Will Conroy

The family of a missing woman have said they are "sick, distraught and lost" as searches for the 34-year-old continue.

Victoria Taylor went missing from her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Monday and a number of her personal possessions have been found close to the River Derwent.

North Yorkshire Police said extensive searches by officers and drones have been carried out, including the use of divers.

A CCTV still has been released of her at a garage in the town on Monday morning.

On Thursday, the force released a CCTV image showing Ms Taylor at the BP garage on Welham Road. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

On Friday, Ms Taylor's sisters Emma and Heidi said in a statement: "We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far."

The statement added: "The wider local community has also rallied around, and we are eternally grateful for the support that they have given to us, Vixx's family.

"The police have told us that searches will continue over the weekend for which we are grateful.

"The water is challenging at the moment due to the recent weather so if people are out searching for Vixx, then please do not put yourself at risk."

This comes after the fiancé of Miss Taylor spoke out the first time since she disappeared, saying their daughter "just wants her mam to come home".

North Yorkshire Police said extensive searches by officers and drones have been carried out. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The force said Miss Taylor was last seen at 9am on Monday at her home in Malton.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft 6 inches, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffer jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and she was carrying a salmon/pink Vans backpack.

On Thursday, the force released a CCTV image showing Ms Taylor at the BP garage on Welham Road, in the Norton area of Malton, at 11.35am on Monday.

In addition to the river search and use of drones, officers have reviewed hours of CCTV from around Malton where she was last seen, a spokesperson said.

River Derwent in North Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Inspector Martin Dennison said on Thursday: "We are very concerned about Victoria's whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

"I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river.

"Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

"If you do have any information which can help with the search then please call us 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999."