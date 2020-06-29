Remainers are more worried about lockdown ending than Brexiters

29 June 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 13:00

Brexiters are more keen to go to the pub than Remainers
Brexiters are more keen to go to the pub than Remainers. Picture: PA

People who voted for Brexit are less worried about going to the pub as they re-open than Remainers, according to an exclusive poll from LBC.

People will be able to have a drink and a meal out from Saturday as the government eases lockdown measures in England.

But an LBC poll carried out by Deltapoll shows that not everyone will be rushing to the pub.

And it shows that Remainers are more worried about the lockdown loosening than Leave voters.

69% of Remainers are worried about going to a restaurant, compared with 64% of Brexiters. It's similar with the pub - 70% of Remainers are concerned, compared with 67% of Leavers.

The difference is more stark when it comes to holidays with almost three-quarters of Remain voters worried about going away soon, compared with 64% of Brexit backers.

Remainers are more worried about lockdown easing than Brexiters
Remainers are more worried about lockdown easing than Brexiters. Picture: LBC

Unsurprisingly, almost half of Leave voters believe Boris Johnson has shown the strongest leadership throughout the coronavirus crisis.

But the politician who comes out top for Remainers is not Labour leader Keir Starmer, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson has shown the strongest leadership, the poll shows
Boris Johnson has shown the strongest leadership, the poll shows. Picture: LBC

Deltapoll told LBC: “Lockdown might be easing but the public remain uneasy. Forget about Bournemouth beaches, the true picture is one of British families worried about taking a holiday, going for a meal or even for a pint.

“You can hardly blame them - there remain high levels of concern about how the government has responded to the pandemic, most notably about PPE, care homes and the test and traced fiasco. Immediately accepting new guidance on what can now be done will inevitably be treated with some caution.

“The PM still holds a strong gap over the emerging Keir Starmer on perceived leadership though, with only his Number 2 Rishi Sunak pushing him on close on leadership strength.

“That said, Boris might just find a way of reinforcing his ratings by taking a position on Britain’s relationship with China, as the public are completely split on how we should deal with on-going trade and security concerns.”

LBC Exclusive poll with Deltapoll. Poll carried out between 24-25th June. National representative online survey of 1597 adults.

