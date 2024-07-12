Human remains found in suitcases dumped near Bristol bridge 'belong to two men'

The incident at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol yesterday. Picture: Alamy & Avon and Somerset Police

By Will Conroy

The human remains found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol are believed to be those of two adult men, the Metropolitan Police said.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said the Metropolitan Police has taken over the investigation.

There is a crime scene in place in Shepherds Bush after two suitcases containing human remains were found on the bridge on Wednesday night.

Avon and Somerset Police had earlier released a photograph of the suspect but had not identified the man.

Avon and Somerset Police released an image of the suspect. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

The public is still advised to call 999 immediately if they see him.

He was described as black with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles. He also had a black backpack and was wearing a gold earring.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met, said: "Over the last 48 hours we have been working extremely closely with colleagues from Avon and Somerset. This work leads us to believe the man we need to speak to travelled to Bristol from London earlier on Wednesday evening (10 July)."

Police said on Thursday the suspect had gone towards Leigh Woods after abandoning the suitcases.

Officers received reports just before midnight on Wednesday of a man acting suspiciously near the bridge.

Police arrived within 10 minutes but the man had vanished, leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was shortly found nearby.

The Met Police have taken over the investigation. Picture: Alamy

Commander Hayward-Melen said the suspect had been taken to the bridge by taxi and that the driver is helping with the investigation.

Ms Hayward-Melen added: "We're very grateful to the public for the way they've responded to our appeals for information.

"We've had more than 160 messages through our major incident room phone number and our online portal."

One eye-witness described seeing two men lugging "tatty suitcases" on the bridge as a passerby joked about the contents of the bags.

Giles Malone told LBC how he and his wife were waiting for their taxi on Wednesday night when they saw two men carrying heavy suitcases.

Speaking the day after the interaction with the men, Mr Malone told LBC: "My wife and I were watching the football game with my dad in Clifton Village and we left my dad's flat at 10.30pm after the football game.

"We were waiting for an Uber on the corner by the pub and we were stood there waiting for our car.

"A man and another man got out of another car across the street and they were lifting these suitcases across the road for some reason, right by us."

He said another women, who appeared to be a passerby, joked with the two men about the contents of the bags.

The incident has closed the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

"Another lady started to help them and the lady who was helping them said 'these are the heaviest suitcases I've ever lifted. What's in them? bodies?'," Mr Malone explained.

"We sort of semi-joked about it but they didn't say anything."

"They didn't really say anything of any remembrance at all, they were just struggling with these cases," he said, reflecting on the previous night's interaction.

"I think this lady must have helped them because she made that comment."

He described the bags as "old, tatty suitcases - two big ones", and identified one of the men as "African-American" and the other as "white".