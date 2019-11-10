Remembrance Sunday: 10,000 veterans march past the Cenotaph

10 November 2019, 12:32

The ceremony was attended by former prime minister, members of the royal family, current party leaders and many veterans and servicemen and women.

People have filled the streets of London to pay their respects to those who have died in wars.

A two-minute silence was held as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

The service was attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and other royals.

Former prime ministers were also there.

Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May attended the service.

Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson, Jeremy Corbyn and Ian Blackford also laid wreaths.

Following the ceremony, around 10,000 veterans and servicemen and women marched past the Cenotaph.

