Removal vans arrive at Downing Street as Boris jets off for second holiday before departure

Removal vans arrived at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

Removal vans have been seen outside No10 as Boris Johnson prepares to move out of the Downing Street flat.

Two vehicles arrived on Monday morning as aides confirmed work was ongoing for the transition to a new leader.

As part of the move, the PM is allowed to take away any of the furnishings he paid for himself as part of the controversial revamp of the No11 flat.

He and his wife spent at least £112,000 refurbishing it when they moved in at the beginning of his premiership in 2019 - including the notorious gold wallpaper worth £840 a roll.

It comes as Mr Johnson is said to be eyeing a move to Dulwich with his family.

The interim PM and his wife Carrie are looking at moving to the village in south London to find a home with a garden “away from the glare of central London”, according to the Sun.

"Now they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must," a source told the paper.

“That's exactly what Dulwich can offer."

However, Mr Johnson is not overseeing the move - instead opting to jet off for a second holiday while Brits face the crippling cost of living crisis.

He has faced a backlash over his decision to go away again, despite only holding his position as PM for a few more weeks.

The interim PM's official spokesman confirmed on Monday that Mr Johnson is on leave and will return this weekend.

The spokesman said Mr Johnson had paid for his own holiday and would be kept informed of any pressing Government business while away.

"The Prime Minister is on holiday this week," he said.

"As is the way with prime ministers as you know by virtue of their role they'll obviously be kept informed on any urgent issues and make decisions particularly those (related to) national security for example."

He added: "If there were urgent decisions that required the PM's input he will, of course, be involved in that.

"But the Deputy Prime Minister [Dominic Raab] is able to be deputised for meetings should they come up but as far as I'm aware there are no such meetings currently scheduled."

Asked if Boris Johnson's holiday could have waited a few weeks, his spokesman said: "I can't get into the decision around timings but he is on leave this week. He will be back this weekend."