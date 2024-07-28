Fresh appeal for information after boy, 15, shot dead at 'family fun day' with over 1,000 attendees

28 July 2024, 07:53

Rene Graham was killed on Sunday July 21
Rene Graham, 15, was fatally shot. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information over the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in west London a week ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rene Graham was killed in Emslie Horniman's Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove, west London, at about 7.20pm on Sunday July 21.

Four men - two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

A crime scene remains in place.

At the time of the attack, it is believed more than 1,000 people were attending the annual Park Lime event, organised by the Caribbean Music Association, which was billed as a "family fun day" featuring live music, games and face painting.

The boy was shot dead in a park
The boy was shot dead in a park. Picture: Google

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: "A week on from the terrible shooting that took place in Ladbroke Grove, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Rene at this devastating time.

"We will continue to work with our partners to provide them with the support they deserve.

"As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak to other witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, or were taking photos or filming the event taking place.

"Any footage may provide officers with a greater sense of the area and events leading up to the terrible incident that has taken place. I ask that you please check to see if you have captured anything that may help detectives.

"Tragic incidents like this remind us whey it is so important that we continue our unrelenting focus on suppressing violence and gun crime, and catching the offenders who endanger our communities."

Read more: New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'

Read more: Nine arrested at Tommy Robinson rally as anti-racism protester is attacked and four emergency workers assaulted

Father Damian Ryan, 43, a priest at a church bordering the park, estimated that more than 1,000 people were at the event and were "spilling over" into the nearby streets.

He said: "Several months ago there had been a murder, a couple of hundred yards away someone was murdered.

"I've only been here two years, but other parishioners, people in the community, are saying this is not completely abnormal."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, providing the reference 6343/21JUL, while information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A boy, believed to be 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove
A boy, believed to be 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Lebanon

Netanyahu says Hezbollah will pay ‘heavy price’ after Golan strike kills 11

A campaign banner in Caracas promotes President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela election could see seismic shift or give Nicolas Maduro six more years

A landslide blocks a road in the Nanyue District of Hengyan City in central China's Hunan Province

11 killed by mudslide in China amid heavy rain from tropical storm Gaemi

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman walking her dog was found unconscious

Attemped murder arrest after dog walker found injured and unconscious on country lane

Angela Rayner has said the planning system should be a 'launchpad' rather than a millstone

Angela Rayner to unveil plans to tackle ‘scandal’ of Tory housing legacy and build 1.5m homes

Election 2024 Trump

Trump teams up with Vance to try and swing Democrat-leaning state

Congo Stampede

Seven people killed in stampede at Congo music concert, authorities report

'Naked blue man' who stared in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

'Naked blue man' who starred in Olympics opening ceremony breaks silence over 'grossly offensive' Last Supper parody

Priti Patel joins Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat (bottom right), James Cleverly (top right) and Robert Jenrick in the race for Tory leader.

Priti Patel launches Tory leadership bid as former home secretary says it's 'time to put unity before personal vendetta'

New footage from Manchester Airport appears to show moments of violence before a police officer allegedly stamped on a man's head

New Manchester Airport video appears to show officers being attacked as family of kicked man issues 'plea for calm'

Israeli security forces and medics transport casualties at a site where a reported strike from Lebanon fell in Majdal Shams village in the Israeli-annexed Golan area

Ten teenagers dead in rocket attack on football pitch in Israeli-occupied Golan as IDF blames Hezbollah militant group

Italian high jump star Gianmarco Tamberi has issued a heartfelt apology to his wife Chiara Bontempi Tamberi

Italy's Olympic flagbearer apologises to wife after losing wedding ring in Seine during Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Giovanni Pernice’s ex Strictly partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on misconduct probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Giovanni Pernice’s ex partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on Strictly probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Flames leap above fire vehicles

California’s largest wildfire explodes in size as fires rage across US west

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Brits urged to check lottery tickets as lucky EuroMillions winner scoops up huge £24m jackpot

Thousands gather for a march led by Tommy Robinson (right) and a counter-protest where former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (inset) was speaking

Nine arrested at Tommy Robinson rally as anti-racism protester is attacked and four emergency workers assaulted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen win bronze (right) as cyclist Anna Henderson wins silver

Pouring rain wreaks havoc on Paris Olympics amid health concerns over River Seine safety as Team GB wins first medals
Clouds of smoke rise from the ground

Israeli airstrike hits school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30

Palestinians walk on a makeshift market street following Israeli air strike in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

'At least 30 killed and 100 injured' in Israeli air strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced people
Motorists face travel chaos as travellers brace 'weekend of woe'

'Weekend of woe' as airports and ports brace for millions to set off on summer getaways

Passengers line up following delays on Eurostar

Travel chaos as quarter of Eurostar services cancelled for second day after vandals attack French high-speed rail lines
A makeshift tent camp

Israel orders evacuation of area designated as humanitarian zone in Gaza

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have brought a bronze home for Team GB in the women's synchronised 3m springboard

Team GB wins first medal at Paris 2024 Olympics in women's synchronised diving

The families of four men have paid tributes after they were killed in a collision

Families pay tribute to four young men killed in horror crash after car leaves road and collides with tree
The endorsement for Kamala Harris was "entirely choreographed", says Professor Scott Lucas

Timing of endorsement for Kamala Harris from Obamas was 'entirely choreographed', claims professor
Election 2024 Trump Netanyahu

Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and offered optimism on Gaza ceasefire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has said he won't bring Meghan back to the UK because of safety fears

Prince Harry says he 'won't bring' Meghan back to 'dangerous' UK over safety fears

Queen Mary

Queen Mary mowed down by electric scooter during Royal meet and greet with fans in Greenland
The Royal Family plans to purchase two new aircraft with the extra cash.

Royal Family to receive extra £45 million of public money amid soaring Crown Estate profits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit