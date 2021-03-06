Reopening of schools marks 'beginning of road back to normality', Education Secretary says

6 March 2021, 06:57

Pupils arriving at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire
Pupils arriving at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford, Cheshire. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The reopening of schools across England for all pupils on Monday marks the "beginning of the road back to normality", the Education Secretary has said.

Pupils have spent months learning remotely and those returning to secondary schools will find safety measures including face coverings in classrooms while rapid coronavirus tests have also been introduced.

Gavin Williamson wrote in The Sun: "We are all looking forward to Monday and I want everyone to enjoy this moment for what it is, and that is the beginning of the road back to normality.

Read more: Mystery person who tested positive for Brazil variant in UK has been found

"Our cautious approach, and the broad range of safety measures, are going to enable children to hit the ground running.

"We will all be helping to boost their learning, but most importantly we can let them get on with just being kids again."

Ofsted's chief inspector has expressed hope the newly introduced safety measures will be needed for "as little time as possible".

The watchdog's Amanda Spielman said she understood the "need for infection controls", but hoped children would be able to return to a more normal environment after a short period.

Her comments came as ministers faced calls to provide more decisive guidance on face coverings in schools across England to prevent potential disputes.

Read more: Two-fifths of UK adults have received first vaccine dose, Health Secretary confirms

The Department for Education (DfE) is advising secondary school students and staff to wear face coverings at school wherever social distancing cannot be maintained, including in the classroom.

But the measure - set for review at Easter - is not mandatory, and in primary schools pupils are not being required to wear face coverings when they return to face-to-face lessons.

Education unions have warned greater testing of pupils and the wider use of face coverings "may not be enough" to cope with the increased risk of transmission as schools reopen.

Nine unions, representing school leaders, teachers and support staff, have called for schools to be given flexibility to take local measures to strengthen the safety of students and staff.

Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins said the wearing of face coverings in secondary schools will help to reduce the risk of Covid transmission.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, she said Government guidance was informed by experts reviewing evidence, including on the B117 variant, in relation to the school environment.

Dr Hopkins said wearing masks would go "hand in hand" with testing that schools were advised to carry out, alongside other measures being put in place.

She added: "This is all there to reduce the risk of transmission in schools to allow our children to continue their education safely and to ensure that we have the least amount of rises that we can possibly hope for with increased mixing around the return to schools next week."

The average daily number of Covid cases, hospital admissions and deaths are the lowest they have been since the autumn, according to the Health Secretary.

Matt Hancock painted a positive picture regarding the state of coronavirus infections in England in a press conference on Friday, with the average number of cases - 6,685 per day - at their lowest rate since late September.

That pattern was repeated on Friday, with the Government confirming that, as of 9am, there had been a further 5,947 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK.

The Health Secretary said the decrease in cases meant the Government could continue with its plan of replacing the lockdown, and all restrictions possibly scrapped by June 21 - with the "protection that comes from vaccines and regular testing".

More than one million people in the UK have now received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Dalai Lama receiving a shot of the vaccine

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope

The Senate had been stalled on the Democrats’ 1.9 trillion dollar Covid-19 relief bill

Covid relief bill logjam broken after Senate Democrats strike benefits deal
Supporters of the 47 pro-democracy activists

Hong Kong court delays release of pro-democracy activists

Pope Francis stepping out of a car to meet Shiite Muslim leader Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf on Saturday

Pope Francis meets top Shiite cleric in Iraq

Hundreds of protesters march in Sydney

Sydney’s Mardi Gras goes ahead with restrictions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'

'Boris Johnson wants adverts to highlight violence fuelling cocaine use'
The experienced nurse was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

'This Government would be mistaken to pick a fight with nurses'
The senior officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Stop and search leads to 437 weapons off the streets in just one month
NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien

NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien
NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'

Outraged NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'
Nick Ferrari asks minister if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise for 'saving PM's life'

Nick Ferrari asks if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise 'after saving PM's life'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London