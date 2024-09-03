'At least 12 dead' after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel, as Home Secretary condemns 'horrifying incident'

3 September 2024, 13:07 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 16:03

At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident
At least 12 people have been killed in the Channel incident. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A major rescue operation is said to be underway in the English Channel after a boat carrying around 100 migrants capsized, with at least 12 people dead.

Emergency services were deployed in large numbers to the channel at around 9:30 GMT on Tuesday, according to local media, with the operation still ongoing.

More than 50 migrants were rescued as part of the rescue effort, after a boat got into difficulty trying to cross the English Channel, the French coastguard has said.

France’s outgoing interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said: "Terrible shipwreck in Pas-de-Calais, off Wimereux. The provisional toll stands at 12 dead, two missing and several injured."

The French coastguard added the boat was attempted to cross over to the UK from France on Tuesday.

The vessel is said to have got into trouble around 28 miles southwest of Calais.

DOVER, UK, JULY 18th 2023. Migrants on a boat crossing the channel between france and UK heading towards the port of Dover.
DOVER, UK, JULY 18th 2023. Migrants on a boat crossing the channel between france and UK heading towards the port of Dover. Picture: Alamy

Le Portel mayor, Olivier Barbarin, was quote as saying "around 10 people in cardio-respiratory arrest".

The maritime prefecture said a search and rescue mission was launched after the incident off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez on Tuesday morning, where all the people on board the dingy ended up in the water.

They added that several of the migrants needed emergency medical care, with treatment being carried out at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Several reports suggest white tarpaulins were seen on the quayside following the rescue attempt.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "What has happened off the coast at Le Portel is a horrifying and deeply tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the loved ones of all those who have lost their lives, and all those who have been seriously injured. I am in touch with my counterpart in France, Gérald Darmanin, and am being kept updated on the situation.

"We pay tribute to the French coastguard and emergency services who undoubtedly saved many lives, but sadly could not save everyone. We will await the results of the French investigation into how this particular incident unfolded.

"The gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives have been cramming more and more people onto increasingly unseaworthy dinghies, and sending them out into the Channel even in very poor weather.

"They do not care about anything but the profits they make, and that is why – as well as mourning the awful loss of life – the work to dismantle these dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs and to strengthen border security is so vital and must proceed apace.:

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard received a report of a small boat in difficulty in the English Channel, in French waters north of Boulogne, at about 6.50am on 3 September.

"The response was coordinated by French authorities. Assistance offered by HM Coastguard was not required."

Just last month French President Emmanuel Macron said there was "no silver bullet" to stopping the small boats crisis.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer called for greater co-operation between the UK and Europe where migrant crossings are concerned.

The incident comes as more migrants arrived in Dover on Tuesday after crossing the English Channel.

Pictures show men, women and children coming ashore from Dungeness lifeboat and Border Force vessels.

