'For God's sake help us': Desperate race to save group of schoolchildren after chairlift stops mid-air in Pakistan

Eight people are trapped in the chairlift. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Rescuers are desperately rushing to save a group of people stuck mid-air in a chairlift in Pakistan.

Eight people have been stuck for hours after getting on the chairlift in Battagram.

Among the group were six school children aged between 10 and 16, Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old who is also on the chairlift, told Geo News.

He said the first wire broke at 7am while another broke down soon after.

"For God's sake help us," he said, adding: “We don't even have drinking water in the chairlift."

A 16-year-old, who suffers with a heart condition, had been unconscious for three hours, Gulfaraz said.

Military helicopters have reached the car but it is unclear if any of the people inside have been rescued yet.

Footage shared online showed what was described as a "commando" descending towards the cable car.

It started shaking as they approached it and there is a risk of the chairlift losing balance, the outlet said.

Eight children going to school via chairlift in battagram - Pakistan have been stuck midair since 6:00 AM



The age of kids are between 10-12 with one adult. #Pakistan #Battagram

pic.twitter.com/FjP2M2YOkZ — Discover Pakistan 🇵🇰 | پاکستان (@PakistanNature) August 22, 2023

The Provincial Disaster Mangaement Authority (PDMA) said the chairlift incident occurred at 8:30am.

"A chairlift stuck at a height of about 900 ft midway due to breakage in one of its cable in Battagram. 8 persons including 6 children stranded," the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a statement.

It added: "After coordination Pak Army helicopter has been despatched for rescue operation."

Eight children going to school via chairlift in Pakistan have been stuck midair 1,200 feet, since 6:00 AM. This is after the cables snapped.



A Pakistan Army helicopter has reached the scene to rescue them. pic.twitter.com/sPa7mbKkLd — Kenny Kaburu 𝕏 (@KennyKaburu) August 22, 2023

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the incident was "alarming".

"The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming," he tweeted.

"I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift.

"I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use."