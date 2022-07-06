'The reset button can only work so many times': Sajid Javid’s resignation speech in full

6 July 2022, 12:59 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 13:20

By Asher McShane

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid delivered a poignant statement to MPs today after he resigned from the government, telling the Commons "enough is enough" saying it's time for a change of leadership.

Mr Javid was congratulated by fellow MPs as he resumed his seat after giving the powerful speech. He said "the reset button can only work so many times".

He said he was no longer willing to risk "losing his integrity" by serving in Boris Johnson's government.

The Health Secretary was the first Cabinet member to resign from government following the Prime Minister's grovelling apology on Tuesday for hiring Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Mr Javid was closely followed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and a swarm of junior ministers, with 18 resignations from Tory MPs in less than 24 hours.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Javid told MPs he is "instinctively a team player" but told the Commons: "Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months.

Read more: 'The lightweight brigade': Sir Keir blasts Tories loyal to PM for 'lack of self respect'

"I will never risk losing my integrity.

"I also believe a team is as good as its team captain and a captain is as good as his or her team. So, loyalty must go both ways.

"The events of recent months have made it increasingly difficult to be in that team.

"It's not fair on ministerial colleagues to go out every morning defending lines that don't stand up and don't hold up.

"It's not fair on my parliamentary colleagues, who bear the brunt of constituents' dismay in their inboxes and on the doorsteps in recent elections.

"And it's not fair on Conservative members and voters who rightly expect better standards from the party they supported."

He told MPs that "enough is enough".

"This week again, we have reason to question the truth and integrity of what we've all been told. And at some point we have to conclude that enough is enough.

"I believe that point is now."

This story is being updated

Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

