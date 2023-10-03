Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

Local residents have expressed their anger over plans for a 300ft-high Las Vegas-style 'Spehere' to be build in East London. Picture: LBC / MSG

By Danielle DeWolfe

Local residents have expressed their anger over plans for a 300ft-high Las Vegas-style 'Spehere' to be build in East London.

The proposal would see the giant globe built on a 21,500-capacity site in Stratford.

Residents are said to be "outraged" by the structured, which proposals say will be covered in vibrant animated adverts for the next 25 years.

The developers are even reported to have offered blackout blinds to those living nearby as a means of mitigating the light emitted from giant orb.

One resident's letter criticising the planning application read: "Stratford is not Piccadilly Circus", adding: "The area already has high levels of crime and anti-social behaviour, these will only increase. "

Put forward in 2018 by the creators of the MSG Sphere, despite its US counter-part's completion, construction is yet to begin on the UK project due to ongoing planning disputes.

The Las Vegas Sphere opened on Friday in the US, with a sell-out performance from Irish rockers U2.

Concert-goers were left in awe - despite claims of less-than-optimal audio, after U2 took to the stage at the $2.3 billion (£1.9 billion) Sphere in Las Vegas.

Around 18,000 packed into the venue, which saw animated graphics surround guests, creating an immersive experience.

However, proposals for the UK structure have been halted by a string of planning issues, including uproar from residents close to the site.

The Las Vegas Sphere opened on Friday in the US, with a sell-out performance from Irish rockers U2. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Set to rival Big Ben in height, supporters of the proposal say it's set to cost around £800million and will feature bars and restaurants.

The investment impact, they say, will boost the capital's economy by around £2.5billion.

However, if the developers manage to navigate the current planning disputes, the plans would still need to be approved by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, alongside the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove.

Campaign group 'Stop MSG Sphere London' has since vowed to fight the plans 'til the last'.

The orb, much like the Las Vegas Sphere in the US, would be adorned with LED animated graphics running continuously. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Lindesay Mace, a spokesperson for the group, told the Daily Telegraph: "The fact that where we are now, on the permission being granted, is a travesty of justice.

"The sphere is designed for Vegas, the city of lights. It is not designed for a small site that is surrounded with three blocks of residential properties.

"Developers are insulting residents by offering black out blinds… some of our group live directly opposite it.

"One of our members, she lives 75 metres away, her windows all face opposite the site.

"We are going to have massive glowing advertisements blaring [into our homes] from one of the biggest structures the UK and Europe has ever seen, it is just ridiculous."