Residents terrified by naked prowler targeting homes in east London

21 February 2023, 12:17

The man approached a home in Barking and Dagenham wearing nothing but a top, hat and face mask
The man approached a home in Barking and Dagenham wearing nothing but a top, hat and face mask. Picture: Handout
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Residents in east London have been left terrified after a naked prowler was captured exposing himself on people's doorbell cameras.

In one clip seen by LBC, footage from a Ring doorbell at a home in Barking and Dagenham shows a naked man approaching a house wearing nothing but a top, hat and face mask.

In the footage, the naked man enters the porch area and leans against the wall while pleasuring himself, seemingly waiting for a car to pass.

The resident living at the address, who wished to stay anonymous, told LBC she was woken up at 5.30am by the sound of the man setting off her Ring doorbell alarm.

"I checked a few minutes later and saw that. Needless to say I was shocked," she told LBC.

"My son and a friend of mine are working night shifts and come home about that time and my first thought was about them and women going early to work.

"Unfortunately he was wearing hat and a mask. [I] posted the video in local group hoping someone would recognise and report him to police."

Read More: Met Police officer caught publicly masturbating twice on a train still in the force

Read More: Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

After posting the footage online, a number of Dagenham residents got in touch with the woman to say they had experienced similar situations in the area.

One resident described how a man approached her neighbour's house and knocked on the door to say he had a parcel, only for him to stick his penis through the letterbox.

Another resident told how she saw a man stand in front of her house naked from the waist down for around 10 seconds.

She wrote on social media: "He was in front of my door. [The] video was removed by admins. Guessing someone, could’ve been the man himself complained about it. He is getting braver, doesn’t even bother to hide anymore."

The man appears to have targeted multiple homes in the area in the same outfit
The man appears to have targeted multiple homes in the area in the same outfit. Picture: Handout

Incidents of a similar nature appear to have been taking place in the area since the start of the year, with reports of a man exposing himself to women through letterboxes on January 3 and 4.

At the time, a statement from Detective Constable Sky Mulvey said: “These incidents were very distressing for the victims and we are determined to swiftly bring the person responsible to justice.

"We are extremely keen to get any information, CCTV or door cam/doorbell footage in connection with the incidents. If you know who this man is, please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, as a matter of urgency.”

