Brits warned to prepare for flooding with heavy rain to follow warm weather

Flood warnings have been issued after temperatures jumped to springtime levels following a bitter cold snap. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Flood warnings have been issued after temperatures jumped to springtime levels following a bitter cold snap.

Yesterday, parts of the UK were 20 degrees warmer than was seen during the spell of icy temperatures this week.

But the abrupt rise in temperature saw some people left without water due to damage caused by thawing pipes.

In Kent and Sussex, around 15,000 households experienced water shortages after a big rise in people reporting leaks and bursts.

The phenomenon affected parts of London, with 60 firefighters sent in to help people who faced flooding in Camden on Saturday.

Now, with heavy rain forecast today, south and south west coast residents have been warned to get ready for flooding.

The Government Environment Agency has put out 19 'act now' flood warnings for the region, which means flooding is expected.

Firefighters at the scene of a burst water main that caused flooding on Belsize Road in Camden on December 17, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

It's been advised that people living in these areas move family and pets to safe places and park vehicles at higher elevations if it can be done safely.

73 less severe flood warnings are also in effect, with a yellow rain warning from the Met Office also in place covering a large area of England's south coast.

People shelter under umbrellas during rainfall in London, November 1, 2022. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill predicted temperatures would fall again slightly today, after the unseasonably mild temperatures yesterday, but says they will stay far above the those of the recent icily cold period.

He said: "Monday night into Tuesday, for most it's going to be a lot milder than it has been of late but we could still see a touch of frost particularly in parts of Scotland.

Traffic in flood water along Victoria Embankment on 17th November 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

"I think we're still looking at highs of 12C perhaps 13C towards the south coast but away from that as you head to more central parts and further north we're going to be in mid to high single figures at best, so quite a drop compared to Monday.

"The cold period lasted so long and was so extreme, that's come to an end."

UK weather:

Rain clearing from southeast, then dry and bright for most.

Today:

Rain clearing from southeast, and any fog patches clearing from central areas by late morning.

Then dry with sunny spells, although a few showers in the west, heavier and prolonged in the far northwest along with strong and gusty winds.

Tonight:

Clear spells in east allowing a patchy frost and perhaps a few fog patches.

Windy elsewhere with showers in the northwest, heavy at times, spreading to other western parts later.

Tomorrow:

Band of rain clearing southeast during the morning with any mist and fog patches clearing elsewhere.

Many areas dry with some sunshine. Windy with further showers across northwest UK

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Showers or longer spells of rain for most. Breezy, with gales for some southern coasts and hills.

Mild generally, though becoming colder across the far north with snow showers.