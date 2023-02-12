Respected teacher, 53, 'takes her own life' days before trial for assaulting student while confiscating phone

12 February 2023, 17:08 | Updated: 12 February 2023, 17:45

Mrs Scouler was found in her garden by her husband
Mrs Scouler was found in her garden by her husband. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

A well-liked teacher 'took her own life' days before she was set to stand trial after being accused of assault during the confiscation of a pupil's phone.

Languages teacher Katherine Scouler, 53, was due to appear in court on Thursday.

The mother-of-two and church minister's wife taught at Hawick High School, south of Edinburgh.

Mrs Scouler found herself in hot water after confiscating a mobile phone from a pupil and accidentally catching the girl's hair, MailOnline reported.

Colleagues were 'furious' at a perceived lack of support from employer the Scottish Borders Council.

Read more: Police hunt for man and woman seen in Cheshire park after girl, 16, stabbed to death

Read more: Two 'suspicious' men spotted where Nicola walked 24 hours before she vanished, police told as cops given new CCTV

Hawick High School is 50 miles south of Edinburgh
Hawick High School is 50 miles south of Edinburgh. Picture: Creative Commons

Her family told the newspaper: "Her sudden death has left us completely devastated.

"No words can express the sense of loss we feel about her passing."

Mrs Scouler was seriously injured in her garden in Hawick last Saturday.

She was discovered by her distraught husband Michael. Mrs Scouler had been off work at Hawick High School since October.

She was suspended after a complaint was made to police.

The teacher denied pulling the child's hair and 'striking her on the head' with her hand at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on January 30.

Colleagues blamed Scottish Borders Council for its 'lack of support' for Mrs Scouler
Colleagues blamed Scottish Borders Council for its 'lack of support' for Mrs Scouler. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Office confirmed there will be no further active proceedings against Mrs Scouler.

A spokesperson said: "We have received a death report in relation to this individual.

"This brings any active proceedings against them to an end."

She and her husband have two daughters - Jenny, 30, and Heather, 28 - who are thought to live overseas.

Locals yesterday described her as "a pillar of the community".

