Restaurant Owner's Reaction After £4,500 Bottle Of Wine Mistake

16 May 2019, 17:37

One lucky diner in Manchester enjoyed a £4,500 bottle of red wine by mistake LBC spoke to the restaurant owner who seemed in good spirits

A member of staff at the Hawksmoor restaurant in Manchester is said to have accidentally served a £4,500 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001 - instead of the £260 bottle that had been ordered.

The restaurant posted on Twitter to say the customer was accidentally given the expensive 2001 bottle and that the member of staff should keep their "chin up."

"One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway, they tweeted."

The waitress who made the mistake was "mortified," Hawksmoor co-owner Will Becket told LBC.

This is one of the "great, iconic wines" the restaurant owner said.

Mr Becket revealed that the lucky customer liked the wine so much they asked for another bottle at the end.

During the call, Will revealed to LBC what some customers had said they planning to ensure they get an expensive bottle by mistake.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Three Britons killed as small plane crashes in Dubai

Bin Laden family member nearly invested in Sheffield United

Moscow crash-landing: New video shows plane bouncing on runway before fireball disaster

Game of Thrones petition to remake series tops half a million

'Uncovering the dirty secrets of the place I call home'

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?