Restaurant Owner's Reaction After £4,500 Bottle Of Wine Mistake

One lucky diner in Manchester enjoyed a £4,500 bottle of red wine by mistake LBC spoke to the restaurant owner who seemed in good spirits

A member of staff at the Hawksmoor restaurant in Manchester is said to have accidentally served a £4,500 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001 - instead of the £260 bottle that had been ordered.

The restaurant posted on Twitter to say the customer was accidentally given the expensive 2001 bottle and that the member of staff should keep their "chin up."

"One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway, they tweeted."

THEY LOOK PRETTY SIMILAR OK?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/JWFW81cbe8 — Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019

The waitress who made the mistake was "mortified," Hawksmoor co-owner Will Becket told LBC.

This is one of the "great, iconic wines" the restaurant owner said.

Mr Becket revealed that the lucky customer liked the wine so much they asked for another bottle at the end.

During the call, Will revealed to LBC what some customers had said they planning to ensure they get an expensive bottle by mistake.