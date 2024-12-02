Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

2 December 2024, 15:08

Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.
Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery. Picture: Thin Blue Paw Foundation/Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

A retired police dog who was on his first walk since recovering from major surgery to remove two tumours rescued a vulnerable man after locating him in woods.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bear, a German Shepherd, was being walked by his owner Julia Pope, a former police officer when he sensed the presence of a man in the nearby shrubbery.

The dog, who was celebrating his 12th birthday on the day of the incident, November 28, then took Ms Pope to the man, who turned out to be a missing person that the police had not yet found.

The man was found in the undergrowth in a secluded area in the Eastbourne region of East Sussex.

Ms Pope said: "This was his first proper walk since his surgery and we thought it would be a gentle wander but then it ended up being quite dramatic.

Bear in 2023, after undergoing emergency surgery.
Bear in 2023, after undergoing emergency surgery. Picture: Thin Blue Paw Foundation/Social media

"Bear went into work mode, he suddenly stopped and started indicating towards an area of dense undergrowth - and then dragged us to it, where he located and alerted us to a vulnerable man.

"The man was confused, wet, cold and had fallen over, and was unable to get up unaided. I'm not sure he would have survived the night as it was extremely cold and almost dark at that point with no-one else in the vicinity.

"The area was off the beaten track and would be very easy to get lost in, especially in the dark.

After the man was found, he received the help he needed from local police officers, and was escorted to the safety of his home.

Ms Pope added: "We were able to assist the man back to an area where we could co-ordinate with police officers who had been searching for him and thankfully reunite him with his family, with Bear leading the way back.

"It's an amazing stroke of luck really that we were in the right place at the right time - two former police officers and a retired police dog."

Bear was adopted by Ms Pope in 2020.
Bear was adopted by Ms Pope in 2020. Picture: Thin Blue Paw Foundation/Social media

Ms Pope adopted Bear in 2020 after he retired but his keeper was unable to keep him.

The retired police dog (RPD) continues to work as a well-being and trauma support dog for police staff and is supported by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

The charity, which rehabilitates, protects and supports working and retired police dogs, supported Bear and his owners last summer when he lost the use of his rear legs and was struggling to walk.

He needed an emergency MRI and surgery to treat four herniated discs in his spine, thought to have been caused by his years of strenuous work as a police dog.

Bear then underwent surgery after two benign tumours were spotted in a scan two weeks ago.

Thin Blue Paw trustee Kieran Stanbridge said: "RPD Bear is a true hero - his training and instinct kicked in and he managed to lead his owners, who are former police officers themselves, to this vulnerable man who needed urgent help.

"Thanks to Bear, the man received the help he needed from local officers; even in his retirement, he's still saving lives."

