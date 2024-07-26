Revealed: Dressage trainer who witnessed Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse as she insists she 'isn't whistleblower'

Alicia Dickinson was one of the people who witnessed Dujardin whip the horse. Picture: Social media/GMB

By Emma Soteriou

A dressage trainer has admitted to being one of three people to witness Charlotte Dujardin whipping her horse during a lesson.

Footage emerged earlier in the week showing Ms Dujardin repeatedly whipping the horse's legs during a slow-motion trot with a 19-year-old student.

Alicia Dickinson, an Australian who lives in London, was identified as one of the people in the barn when the incident took place.

She runs both online and in-person training sessions, with VIP packages costing up to £50,000 per person.

Ms Dickinson is understood to have taken some of her clients to Ms Dujardin for training.

Ms Dujardin was officially suspended on Tuesday evening pending an investigation by the International Federation of Equestrians (FEI).

The Olympian has since apologised for the incident, saying there is “no excuse” and that she is “deeply ashamed” of the “error of judgment”.

Charlotte Dujardin seen whipping horse in video on GMB

Posting on social media, Ms Dickinson said: "This week's media revelations regarding Charlotte Dujardin have been difficult to process.

"I would like to make it clear: I am not the whistleblower, I did not film the footage, any online speculation is unfounded.

"Our business relationship ended after the lesson in the video.

"I await the outcome of the FEI investigation and will not be commenting further at this moment."

The businesswoman is also said to have told friends that she had been "thrown under the bus" by Ms Dujardin.

"Charlotte has many enemies. It could have been anyone but I got the backlash," Ms Dickinson told the Sun.

Ms Dickinson has insisted she did not film the clip, with it instead having allegedly been taken by the mother of the girl seen riding the horse.

It is unknown who gave the footage to Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, who passed it on to the FEI.

The six-time Olympic medallist has pulled out of all competition while the FEI investigates the video, which was taken four years ago.

She is also under investigation from the British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage.