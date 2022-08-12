The UK's best staycation destinations revealed: York, Belfast and Edinburgh top poll

12 August 2022, 14:42 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 14:54

Which? reveals the best staycation destinations across the UK
Which? reveals the best staycation destinations across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

The best places to stay in the UK for a short weekend or day trip have been revealed, bringing a summer holiday boost for people who don't want to face the struggle or expense of going abroad.

York came top of the list, compiled by Which? for its iconic minster cathedral, plentiful pubs and cobbled streets. The city earned five star ratings for its cultural sights and food and drink offerings.

Which? surveyed 3,600 people and asked them to rank 56 towns and cities across seven categories: food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, lack of crowds and value for money.

At the bottom end of the table is Aberdeen in Scotland, which received just a two star ranking.

The publication, however, did defend the city noting:

"Aberdeen is a handsome city of grand granite buildings at the heart of 150 miles (241km) of glorious coastline.

"It has a world-class art gallery, a thriving street art scene and it’s well located for sampling a variety of local food."

Cambridge, with its collection of historical architecture, came top in the list of medium cities and towns while Wells in Somerset was the number one small city to visit.

The top ten large cities for staycations are:

  1. York
  2. Belfast
  3. Edinburgh
  4. Liverpool
  5. Newcastle-upon-Tyne
  6. Glasgow
  7. London
  8. Bristol
  9. Cardiff
  10. Portsmouth

The top 10 best medium cities and towns are:

  1. Cambridge
  2. Canterbury
  3. Winchester
  4. Chester
  5. Harrogate
  6. Oxford
  7. Worcester
  8. Chichester
  9. Dundee
  10. Norwich

The top 10 best small cities and towns are:

  1. Wells
  2. St Davids
  3. Bath
  4. St Andrews
  5. Ely
  6. Stirling
  7. Durham
  8. Windsor
  9. Lincoln
  10. Stratford-upon-Avon

