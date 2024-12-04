Reward of £20k offered to catch moped killer who gunned down graduate

4 December 2024, 10:04

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was gunned down in north London in September
Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was gunned down in north London in September. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Conroy

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered to find the killer of a man shot dead in north London in September.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was gunned down in Bravington Road, Kilburn at 11.06pm on Wednesday September 4.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the university graduate was declared dead at the scene some 40 minutes later.

Mr Stephenson-Walters, of Queen’s Park, and his killer had exchanged words before the lone gunman was seen fleeing on a white moped, turning right into nearby Marban Road.

The gunman seen on moped in Bravington Road, Kilburn
The gunman seen on moped in Bravington Road, Kilburn. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and one woman for assisting an offender. All four are bailed pending further enquiries.

Now independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information, which can be shared anonymously, to help solve the murder.

In a statement Mr Stephenson-Walters’ family said the “community are utterly broken by the devastating loss of such a special, innocent life”.

They added: “This heartbreaking tragedy serves as a reminder that Tikquaan could have been anyone’s son, brother, nephew, or friend.

“Your information could be the key to bringing justice for Tikquaan and providing closure to his grieving family, friends, and our community.”

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters’ family said the 'community are utterly broken'
Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters’ family said the 'community are utterly broken'. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today marks three months since Tikquaan was fatally shot in a quiet residential street.

“We are continuing to make enquiries to identify a man who was captured on CCTV in the vicinity before the attack took place. We have today re-released his image.

“I must reiterate my appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward and speak to ourselves or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Alexa Loukas, Crimestoppers’ London regional manager, added: “We know it can be really hard to share information, especially if you’re worried about consequences.

“If you have any information about Tikquaan’s murder, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can help.

“We will pass on what you know without ever asking for your personal details, so you stay completely anonymous. This means you won’t have to deal with the police, go to court, or give a witness statement.”

Anyone with information that leads to the conviction of suspects can claim the reward by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

