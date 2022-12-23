Sexual assault charges against Rex Orange County dropped

Rex Orange County has seen the charges against him dropped. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rex Orange County has seen the sexual assault charges against him dropped.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, was facing six counts of touching a woman without consent.

But the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Thursday that it had dropped the charges.

Mr O'Connor said: "Today, all charges against me have been dropped.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges.

"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing.

"I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.

"I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom.

Read more: Air passengers braced for festive flight chaos, with Border Force agents latest to go on strike

"That led to six charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual's account.

"However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police, which did not support the allegations against me.

"It's been a difficult time for everyone involved and I'd like to thank the people who have helped me through it, as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support."

Mr O'Connor, whose third studio album got to the top of the UK charts in March, cancelled his tour dates in the summer saying there were “unforeseen personal circumstances".

The Crown Prosecution Service said: "CPS prosecutors have a duty to keep each case under review. Having carefully considered all the evidence, our legal test for a prosecution was no longer met and so we will not be continuing a prosecution.

"We will always seek to prosecute sexual offences, where our legal test is met, no matter how challenging."