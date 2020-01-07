Reynhard Sinaga: 'Further victims' of Britain's 'most prolific rapist' come forward

"Further victims" of Sinaga have contacted police. Picture: GMP

More potential victims of "the most prolific rapist in British legal history" have come forward to police in the 24 hours following his sentencing.

Greater Manchester Police's dedicated incident room has received "a very positive response" in the wake of Reynhard Sinaga's sentencing.

The 36-year-old was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 30 years after he was convicted of 159 sex offences against 48 men.

Sinaga, a PhD student from Indonesia, enticed men from outside clubs in Manchester to his flat where he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

Police have linked Sinaga to more than 190 potential victims in total, 70 of whom they have not yet been able to identify.

For operational reasons, officers were unable to release the precise number of calls they had received from "potential further victims."

However, a GMP statement expressed the force's gratitude to the media for the continued publication of contact details relating to the dedicated incident room.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain praised those who have already come forward.

"You've got to admire their courage, you've got to admire their resilience, and you've got to admire the fact that they have supported the police to bring such a vile offender to justice," he said.

"We can't begin to imagine what they've had to go through."

Home Secretary Priti Patel has since called for a review into the date-rape drug GHB used by the 36-year-old, which is currently a class C substance.

Sinaga would go out in the early hours of the morning hunting for lone, drunk young men around nightclubs near his flat in Manchester.

The slightly-built Indonesian student posed as a Good Samaritan and offered them a floor to sleep on, or promised them more drink, Manchester Crown Court heard.

His victims - who were mainly heterosexual - had little or no memory of the hours that followed as Sinaga filmed the assaults on his mobile phone, and they later left the apartment unaware they had been violated.

The rapist was caught when one of the men regained consciousness and fought him off before he went to the police and crucially handed in Sinaga's phone.

The crime scene in Reynhard Sinaga's Manchester city-centre property. Picture: PA / GMP

The full GMP statement read: "The dedicated incident room has seen a very positive response, with multiple calls being made since the sentencing of Reynhard Sinaga yesterday.

"For operational reasons we are unable to give out specific numbers of calls made to the incident room or information made online via the Major Incident Public Portal at this time.

"However, for guidance, we can confirm that some of these reports relate to potential further victims of Sinaga.

"We are grateful to media for continuing to publicise the contact details, which can also be found below.

