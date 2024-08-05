RFK Jr admits being behind mystery of dead bear dumped in Central Park with bicycle

5 August 2024, 22:50

Robert F Kennedy Jr has revealed he was behind the mystery surrounding a dead bear dumped in Central Park . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Robert F Kennedy Jr has recounted how he dumped a dead bear cub in New York's Central Park in 2014.

On Sunday, the presidential candidate released a strange video where he confessed to dumping the animal over a decade ago, staging the scene to appear as if a bicyclist had run over the animal.

The video seems to be an attempt to get ahead of an anticipated negative story from the New Yorker.

In the video, Kennedy recounts to actor Roseanne Barr how he found the dead bear while on a falconry expedition in New York's Hudson Valley, after it had been struck and killed by another driver.

Back in 2014, the discovery of the female black bear in some bushes by a dog captivated the city.

Florence Slatkin, a local resident, mentioned that her friend’s terrier initially thought the bear was a bag of clothes or a dead dog.

As they approached, they realized it was a small bear with its mouth wide open and scratches on its side.

When the police arrived, they deducated the bear had trauma to its body but it was not clear how it had died.

This prompted an investigation that was never solved - until now.

