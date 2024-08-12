Rhino mounting car confirmed as latest Banksy artwork in series of animal-themed murals

12 August 2024, 14:50 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 14:59

The latest artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhino mounting on top of a car
The latest artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhino mounting on top of a car. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork showing a rhino mounting a Nissan Micra with a traffic cone on its bonnet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It marks the eighth animal-themed design in eight days that the Bristol-based artist has revealed in London.

The latest mural appeared in Charlton, south-east London, and was confirmed on Banksy's Instagram account.

This comes after barriers were put up around an artwork of piranhas swimming on a City of London police sentry box after Banksy confirmed it as his latest piece.

The glass-paned box - which has been painted with what appears to be translucent spray paint to turn it into what looks like a giant fish tank - is located on Ludgate Hill near the Old Bailey court.

After Banksy claimed the piece on Instagram on Sunday, the governing body of the City of London said it is working on options to "preserve" the new artwork.

The City of London said it is working on options to "preserve" the new artwork.
The City of London said it is working on options to "preserve" the new artwork. Picture: Alamy

The new artwork differs from Banksy's previous dark silhouette images of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans and a cat which have popped up in various locations across the capital.

After it appeared, City of London police officers turned up to examine the piece and the force said it was liaising with the City of London Corporation on what should be done with the artwork.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Spooner, for the City of London Police, said: "We are aware of criminal damage to a City of London Police box in Ludgate Hill. We are liaising with the City of London Corporation who own the police box."

A small crowd gathered to see the piece after it was confirmed to be a genuine Banksy while police officers kept watch.

Plastic barriers were later erected around the box by a worker from the City of London, preventing people from posing for pictures inside the artwork.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said in a statement to PA: "We're aware of the works on the City of London police box on Ludgate Hill.

Barriers have now been placed around the artwork
Barriers have now been placed around the artwork. Picture: Alamy

"We are currently working through options to preserve the artwork."

Among those who came to see the new artwork was photographer Avi Yasitli, 63, who has been to see all of the new Banksy pieces of art this week except one piece which was taken.

He said he thinks the animals are a message from the artist that the city has "turned into a zoo".

Artist Daniel Lloyd-Morgan, who has painted most of Banksy's pieces of art this week, said the new collection is "really uplifting for people in London at the moment".

Read more: UK has 'lost respect for the police', says Home Secretary - as Archbishop of Canterbury also condemns rioters

Read more: Helicopter crashes into hotel in Australia, leaving pilot dead as huge fireball breaks out on roof

"There's a buzz around his work. It's nice to capture that as I do the people as well", he added.

"It's not just about the artwork, it's about the whole environment he's creating, it becomes a sort of work of art itself - what happens to it, people steal it or take it away."

A local resident also said she had walked up the road yesterday and did not recall seeing it there but thought the new addition had "charm".

It comes after the artist's sixth piece - a stretching cat on an empty, distressed advertising billboard - was removed from its location in north-west London hours after it was revealed on Saturday.

Crowds booed as the piece in Cricklewood was dismantled by three men who said they were "hired" by a "contracting company" to take down the billboard for safety reasons.

A contractor, who only wanted to give his name as Marc, told PA they were going to take the board down on Monday and replace it, but the removal had been brought forward to Saturday in case someone "rips it down and leaves it unsafe".

An officer at the scene told PA that the owner of the billboard has told police he will donate it to an art gallery.

The cat design was the second piece to be removed during the week after a painting of a howling wolf on a satellite dish was taken off the roof of a shop in Peckham, south London, less than an hour after it was unveiled.

It was removed by three men, according to a witness, who told PA that he filmed them, which led to one of the men throwing his phone on a roof.

A spokesman for Banksy told PA that the artist is neither connected to nor endorses the theft of the wolf design and that they have "no knowledge as to the dish's current whereabouts".

The first piece of graffiti in Banksy's new animal-themed series, which was announced on Monday, is near Kew Bridge in south-west London and shows a goat with rocks falling down below it, just above where a CCTV camera is pointed.

On Tuesday, the artist added silhouettes of two elephants with their trunks stretched towards each other on the side of a building in the Chelsea area of west London.

This was followed by three monkeys looking as though they were swinging underneath a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop in the popular east London market street, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

The fifth design, of pelicans pinching fish from a London chip shop sign in Walthamstow, east London, was revealed on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Paris Olympics

British man investigated for climbing Eiffel Tower on final day of Olympics

Police have set up a cordon

Girl, 11, stabbed by 'stranger' in central London as police thank hero shopworkers who 'bravely intervened'

London’s most notorious phone-snatcher Sonny Stringer has been jailed for two years

London’s 'most notorious phone snatcher' jailed as video shows police ramming him off bike with ‘tactical contact’

The Union Flag

Row erupts in tiny Norfolk village over plan to fly the Union Flag as residents brand it ‘divisive’

A car burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece

Major wildfire rages out of control on fringes of Greek capital

Joost Klein of the Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8 2024

Sweden drops probe into expulsion of Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk is attempt to stop eastern offensive

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Fury after bosses block £3,000 gift for street cleaner fundraised by community to send him on holiday of a lifetime

Police in riot gear face off with protesters in Whitehall.

Two 12-year-olds become youngest to be charged over riots after Southport stabbings

Great Britain's Tom Daley arrives by Eurostar into London St. Pancras International train station after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces his retirement from diving

Police officer in Malta (file)

Man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend

Temperatures of 32.4C have been recorded in Surrey on Monday

Hottest day of the year confirmed as temperatures hit 32C in Surrey and are expected to rise further

Ka-52 helicopter gunships of the Russian air force take off to air strike on concentrations of manpower, armoured vehicles and automobile military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border

More Russians urged to flee Ukraine’s attack as Putin responds

Viral Australian break-dancer has Rachel Gunn - aka Raygun - showed off her moves ahead of the closing ceremony

Viral Australian breakdancer Raygun shows off her moves again in impromptu dance off ahead of closing ceremony

Police have set up a cordon

Girl, 11, and woman, 34, rushed to hospital after being stabbed at London tourist hotspot during school holidays

At least 24 people have died following a collapse of a mountain of rubbish in the Ugandan capital Kampala

At least 24 people crushed to death by rubbish during landslide at Uganda waste dump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dimitri Stoica

TikTok fantasist jailed after lying on livestream that he was 'running for his life' from far right rioters
People gather at an apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side in Kursk, Russia

How will Ukraine’s foray into Russia’s border region affect course of war?

The attack took place at the Amman Valley school

Teenage girl denies attempted murder after two teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

Anne Lyons and her husband Tom Doherty, who went missing after going on a hike in France

Search called off for Brit who went missing while hiking in French Pyrenees

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

Pentagon chief orders submarine to Middle East

Police have issed this image of a man they are hoping to trace

Manhunt launched for masked serial sex attacker on Lime bike targeting women in north London
Erling Haaland is among the air passengers who claim to be 'raw dogging' flights

What is 'raw dogging' a flight and is the new social media craze dangerous?

Anne Lyons and her husband Tom Doherty, who went missing after going on a hike in France

'I’ve fallen and cannot move': Wife of Brit missing while hiking in French Pyrenees reveals last WhatsApp messages
The child was pulled from the canal

Child dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

Heat health alerts are in place on what could be the hottest day of the year so far

UK braces for hottest day of the year so far - as weather warnings issued by Met Office for thunderstorms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit