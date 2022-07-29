Rhodes must stay: Nadine Dorries protects controversial plaque at Oxford University

29 July 2022, 14:25

Nadine Dorries steps in to protect Rhodes plaque in Oxford
Nadine Dorries steps in to protect Rhodes plaque in Oxford. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Nadine Dorries has stepped in to ensure the safety of a plaque commemorating imperialist Cecil Rhodes - even though it is near a statue that sparked protests.

The monument, which says it was erected to recognise "the great services rendered by Cecil Rhodes", stands at Oriel College within the University of Oxford and is near the statue that sparked years of protests by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign.

It has been given listed status by the government despite campaigners proclaiming Rhodes was steeped in colonialism, racism and represented white supremacy.

The plaque, by Onslow Whiting, has been in place since 1906 and was paid for by Sir Alfred Mosely, a Hatton Garden diamond merchant.

Historic England previously said the plaque, which stands in King Edward Street, on the building named after Rhodes at the college, did not merit legal protection.

Protests Rekindle Calls For Removal Of Slave Trader's Statue
Protests Rekindle Calls For Removal Of Slave Trader's Statue. Picture: Getty
Nearby Cecil Rhodes statue which was the centre of mass protests
Nearby Cecil Rhodes statue which was the centre of mass protests. Picture: Alamy

But the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) said culture secretary Nadine Dorries felt it to be of "special historic interest".

Rhodes, a 19th century merchant and politician in southern Africa, was a student at Oriel and left the college £100,000 when he died in 1902.

Read More: Colston Four say 'we rectified history' as they're cleared over statue toppling

Read More: Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

In June, DCMS said Ms Dorries was "minded" to give the plaque listed status because of its "special and architectural and historic interest." and it has since been officially given Grade II listed status by the culture secretary.

A DCMS spokesman said: "We are committed to retaining and explaining our heritage so people can examine all parts of Britain's history and understand our shared past."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Liz Truss has come under fire over her remarks about her old school

'She's lying through her teeth': Leeds residents blast Truss over tough upbringing claims

Prosecutors have asked to be able to jail Shakira for eight years if she loses her tax case

Prosecutors ask for eight-year jail term for Shakira if she loses tax case

Greggs opening in Leicester square

Greggs clashes with police over late night sausage rolls in Leicester Square

The ruling of the Wagatha Christie case has been announced

'Should never have gone to court': Victorious Rooney slams Vardy after Wagatha verdict

A hosepipe ban has been introduced

First hosepipe ban imposed in England on residents in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Wayne Couzens has lost his appeal against a life sentence

Killer cop Wayne Couzens loses bid to have his whole life sentence reduced

The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston

Two arrests after girl, 9, dies in 'stabbing' in Lincolnshire as locals tell of shock

Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Joe Nathan James Jr was killed by lethal injection last night in Alabama

Alabama executes death row inmate despite plea from victim’s family for him to stay alive

A look back at the saga of the Rooney vs Vardy libel battle

It's....Coleen's victory: Key moments of blockbuster Vardy vs Rooney Wagatha Christie case

Households will get £400 off their energy bills

Households to receive £400 energy bills discount - how does it work?

The opening ceremony celebrated the best of Birmingham

Commonwealth Games begin with giant bull and classic cars celebrating best of Brum

Lehmann reportedly attacked his neighbour's home with a chainsaw

Arsenal 'Invincibles' goalkeeper Jens Lehmann 'took chainsaw to neighbour's home in view row'
Ben Wallace has come out for Team Truss

Boost for Truss as she is backed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace who slams Sunak

The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane, Boston

Girl, 9, 'stabbed to death' as cops launch murder probe in Lincolnshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Severe Weather Appalachia

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly floods in Kentucky
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky observes loading of grain as exports resume from Ukrainian ports
Spain Shakira

Shakira could face eight-year jail term if convicted in Spanish tax fraud case
Russia Ukraine War Developments

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for shelling of jail holding prisoners of war
Hong Kong Concert Investigation

Two dancers hurt after giant video screen falls on to stage in Hong Kong
Joe Nathan James Jr

Killer executed despite calls for clemency from victim’s family
Azovstal

Russian separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
Nick Kyrgios

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Chinese leader warns Biden over Taiwan and calls for cooperation
Yevgeny Prigozhin

US offers 10 million dollar reward for Russian election interference information

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London