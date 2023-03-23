Plymouth council leader who ordered tree 'chainsaw massacre' quits amid backlash

23 March 2023, 14:20

Richard Bingley fell to pressure to resign after he ordered the felling of 110 trees in Plymouth city centre.
Richard Bingley fell to pressure to resign after he ordered the felling of 110 trees in Plymouth city centre. Picture: Facebook/STRAW via Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A council leader embroiled in a row after ordering the felling of more than 100 trees is to resign.

Richard Bingley sparked outrage when he ordered the felling of 110 healthy trees in Plymouth city centre last week.

He ordered over 100 trees to be chopped down in the middle of the night to make way for a £12.7 million redevelopment project.

He was set to face a vote of no-confidence by the opposition Green party over the incident after swathes of criticism, but today announced his resignation.

In his resignation speech, he said: "I've always said I'm not a full-time politician, I don't seek to be, I'm just an individual who is passionate and ambitious for Plymouth.

"If others feel they can run our glorious Ocean City better, then that's great with me. 'Over to you', I say."

Richard Bingley announced his resignation today after facing calls of a vote of no-confidence.
Richard Bingley announced his resignation today after facing calls of a vote of no-confidence. Picture: Facebook

The incident last week, which has been dubbed a 'chainsaw massacre', caused outcry amongst locals, particularly within local action group, Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw).

Straw served the council with an injunction last week and are raising money to pursue legal action.

Some have since furthered their criticism of Bingley, suggesting his actions were hypocritical as it emerged the council leader owns a five-bed terraced house on a leafy, tree-lined Plymouth street.

Locals have expressed upset over the removal of the trees in the city centre.
Locals have expressed upset over the removal of the trees in the city centre. Picture: STRAW via Twitter

Read more: What was the outcome of Boris Johnson's Partygate hearing?

Read more: Lavish banquet to be attended by King Charles and Macron moved over fears of violence

Others continue to demand accountability from other councillors involved in the redevelopment plan and the Greens have called for 'an independent inquiry into the decision-making behind the felling of the trees'.

Labour MP Luke Pollard said of the incident: "We are in a climate emergency and their actions are nothing short of environmental vandalism."

Plymouth City Council, however, responded to criticisms of its actions and said it was forced to chop down the trees: "There is a risk that the funding from the Transforming Cities Fund could be lost if the project is not implemented quickly."

A council spokesman also added: "For reasons of public safety and impact on the city centre and given the size of the tree machinery due to come onto Armada Way, we scheduled the works to be carried out at night with as few people around as possible.

"We aimed to minimise the disruption caused to the public and businesses by cordoning off parts of Armada Way. Unfortunately, the injunction meant we had to stop work.

"Following an engagement programme, the final design was changed to include 169 semi-mature new trees to be planted, a revised tree planting schedule and a commitment to investigate wider tree planting in the city centre. We await applications from the claimant as directed by the court."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Trans women banned from female world athletics events over fears of a competitive advantage

A Ukrainian artillery vehicle fires on the front line

EU leaders endorse joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine

People wade through floodwaters caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi

Southern Africa counts ‘appalling’ toll of Cyclone Freddy

Cashman denies killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'I was not in a murder frame of mind': Man accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel says he's 'wrongly blamed'

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

The thug punching the man in the wheelchair

Shocking moment violent thug punches disabled man out of his wheelchair 'for running over his foot'

Volodymyr Zelensky awards a soldier in hospital in Donetsk region on Wednesday

Zelensky visits frontline areas ahead of counteroffensive ‘very soon’

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when will it come down?

A woman who thinks she's Madeleine McCann will get results by the end of the week

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann 'will get answers by the end of the week'

Slovak air force MiG-29s fly over an airport during an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, last August

Slovakia delivers first four Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

France Pensions

Thousands join protests in French cities over Macron pension reform

Lexy Levens was made homeless

Nurse made homeless on Christmas Eve as estate agents wouldn't rent to her because she has kids wins landmark case

Hand turning off bedside alarm clock

Are the clocks going forward this weekend? And why do they change?

TikTok has been booted off Parliamentary devices

Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear (r) and leaving Scottish Assembly for the final time

Emotional Nicola Sturgeon wipes away tear in final speech as Scotland's First Minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

Muslim worshippers perform a night prayer called tarawih during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Ramadan gets under way for hundreds of millions of Muslims

Junior doctors are set to go on strike again in April

Junior doctors announce second round of strikes, with walkouts on four more days in April

Aeroplanes, junior doctors and passport pictures of those going on strike in April

April strike dates: When are trains, passport staff and junior doctors striking this month?
The bakery chain and budget fashion store have announced the expansion of their partnership.

More Primark stores to get Greggs cafes: could your local shop be getting a sausage roll influx?
The Kia logo on a building

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Dr James Ip has been suspended for six months

Anger as NHS children's doctor suspended for six months after using wife's TfL travel card to travel London for free
The man was interviewed under caution for a sexual offence in February 2023

Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape questioned over new sex attack allegation
Authorities transport an escaped zebra in Seoul, South Korea

Emergency workers earn their stripes by catching escaped zebra

India’s opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at a court in Surat

Rahul Gandhi jailed for two years for Modi defamation in India

A police horse was attacked by a dog in Victoria Park

Shocking injuries of police horse savaged by dog in park - as it emerges horse's partner died at Notting Hill Carnival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series
Andrew Marr said Wednesday wasn't such a bad day for Rishi Sunak

Sunak wins his Brexit vote and Boris fights for his future: Not a bad day for Rishi, reckons Andrew Marr
Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay that much tax' for his wealth

Rishi Sunak 'doesn't pay a very high tax rate', says Open Democracy CEO

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit