Richard Braine Replaces Gerard Batten As New Ukip Leader

Richard Braine has been elected as the new leader of Ukip, the party has said.

Mr Braine, Ukip's west London Chairman, took 53% of the vote in a ballot of members.

He finished ahead of Freddy Vachha with 20%, Ben Walker on 14% and former deputy leader Mike Hookem on 13%.

Mr Braine was the favoured candidate of former leader Gerard Batten, who stood down after the party was wiped out in the European elections and was barred from standing again by Ukip's national executive committee.

Gerard Batten stood down after Ukip's poor European election performance. Picture: Getty

Mr Braine will become the party's 11th leader, following Gerard Batten and Henry Bolton.

