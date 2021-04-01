Richard Okorogheye: 'No activity' on missing student's phone

1 April 2021, 15:55

Richard Okorogheye was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday 23 March
Richard Okorogheye was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday 23 March.
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Police investigating the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye have said there has been "no activity" on the 19-year-old's mobile phone.

Officers have also found new CCTV which confirms the student's last sighting at around half past midnight on Tuesday 23 March.

Asked if there had been any recent activity on Mr Okorogheye's mobile phones, Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling said: "As far as we can tell at the moment, there's been no activity on those that we're aware of."

He added: "We've been making extensive inquiries into the disappearance of Richard and over the last few days we've conducted a number of inquiries in relation to his mobile phone activity and also his financial activity.

"As a direct consequence of that we are able to identify that Richard paid for a taxi from west London which brought him here (Loughton).

"And having spoke to the taxi driver and made some CCTV inquiries we're confident that this was Richard's last sighting at about half past midnight into the early hours on Tuesday (March) 23."

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye
Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye.

He continued: "There's a large number of officers, special search officers, that are focusing in and around the Epping Forest area which is close by to here, but there are other key lines of inquiry that we are still actively pursuing.

"So into his financial activity, that's still a valid line, and there are a number of inquiries in and around his laptops and his computers which are currently at a laboratory being examined to see if there are any other indications or lines we can follow up."

Richard, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University, is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday 22 March.

He was reported missing on Wednesday 24 March.

Asked if there was a working theory, Det. Supt. Gosling replied: "I think it's important to keep an open mind at the moment and to pursue all those lines of inquiries to help us understand that.

"We will go where those inquiries take us and where the evidence leads."

