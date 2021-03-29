Richard Okorogheye: Police 'increasingly concerned' for London student missing for a week

Richard Okorogheye has been missing since last Monday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing university student who has been missing for a week.

Richard Okorogheye, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University, left his home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London at about 8.30pm on Monday, March 22.

Police believe he then headed in the direction of Ladbroke Grove.

He was reported missing on Wednesday, March 24.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking the public for any information that may help them.

Chief Inspector Clare McCarthy, of the Metropolitan Police's Central West Command Unit, said: “Our officers have been working tirelessly to locate Richard, using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses and trawling CCTV.

"We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police.

"If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family's minds at ease.”

Richard is also known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134. In an emergency please call 999.