Richard Okorogheye: Police release new images of missing student as his mother pleads for information

30 March 2021, 19:44

Richard Okorogheye, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University
Richard Okorogheye, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Harriet Whitehead

A week on from the disappearance of Richard Okorogheye, detectives have released new images from the evening of his disappearance.

Richard, 19, a student at Oxford Brookes University, is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday, 22 March. He was reported missing on Wednesday 24 March.

Richard has been identified as leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove, W10 on 22 March at approximately 20:30.

In the last confirmed sighting on Monday, 22 March, Richard, who has sickle cell disease, was seen boarding the 23 bus southbound in Ladbroke Grove at 20:44.

CCTV footage shows he was wearing all-black and had a black satchel-bag with a white ‘ADIDAS’ logo, worn across his lower back. It is unknown which stop he exited the bus.

Richard leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove
Richard leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Richard’s mother says "we are desperately missing our son" and is appealing directly for the public’s help in locating Richard.

She said: “Richard we love you and miss you very much, please can you come home. We aren’t angry at you. We just want to know that you’re okay.

“For anyone reading this, we are desperately missing our son. If you know anything or know where he might be, please come forward and speak to the police.”

CCTV footage shows he was wearing all-black
CCTV footage shows he was wearing all-black. Picture: Metropolitan Police

He is known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

Officers are conducting increased patrols in the Kensal Road and Ladbroke Grove areas while detectives are continuing to utilise all investigative opportunities in an effort to locate Richard.

READ MORE: Richard Okorogheye: Police 'increasingly concerned' for London student missing for a week

19-year-old Richard Okorogheye
19-year-old Richard Okorogheye. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Beecher, from the Met’s Area West Public Protection Unit, said: “Our officers are continuing to work around the clock to locate Richard and bring him home to his worried family.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been around Ladbroke Grove at the time of Richard’s last known sighting as captured above - you might be able to help us trace his next steps. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police, no detail is too insignificant.

"If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family's minds at ease.”

On Monday officers said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking the public for any information that may help them.

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134. In an emergency please call 999.

