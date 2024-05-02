Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy dies aged 76 as Jeff Lynne pays tribute to 'remarkable musician'

2 May 2024, 00:18 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 00:27

Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76
Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Electric Light Orchestra's keyboardist Richard Tandy has died at the age 76 as fellow bandmate Jeff Lynne confirmed the news in a tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lynne - the band's frontman - shared the sad news on social media on Wednesday in an emotional tribute.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy.

"He was a remarkable musician & friend and I'll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together."

The band - formed in Birmingham in the 1970s - had hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Don't Bring Me Down and Livin' Thing.

Jeff Lynne paid tribute to a "dear friend"
Jeff Lynne paid tribute to a "dear friend". Picture: Twitter/JeffLynneELO
Posted by Jeff Lynne on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood founded the band with drummer Bev Bevan.

After Wood left in 1972, Lynne became the band's sole leader.

From this point until their first break-up in 1986, Lynne, Bevan, and keyboardist Richard Tandy were the group's only consistent members.

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo concerts postponed in Manchester in ongoing fiasco for crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live Arena

THE MOVE UK pop group in May 1968. From left Roy Wood, Carl Wayne, Bev Bevan, Richard Tandy
From left Roy Wood, Carl Wayne, Bev Bevan, Richard Tandy. Picture: Alamy

Tandy was born in Birmingham where he went to school with fellow bandmate Bev Bevan.

He originally served as the bassist in the first live line-up of the band before becoming the band's full-time keyboardist.

He collaborated musically with Lynne on many projects, among them songs for the Electric Dreams soundtrack, Lynne's solo album Armchair Theatre and Lynne-produced Dave Edmunds album Information.

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Electric Light Orchestra.

Tandy at the Grammy Awards
Tandy at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

